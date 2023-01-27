The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1; 8-8) are finally starting to hit their stride, but it didn’t seem that way at the start of the weekend. In game one against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, if I told you the Wolverines were without forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Jacob Truscott, you would have expected them to struggle. If I also told you the Wolverines were out-shot, 54-27, held a disadvantage in penalties and lost the face-off battle, 39-28, you would have expected a dominant Nittany Lions win.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO