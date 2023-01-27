ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan women’s basketball falls several spots in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines have fallen five spots in the latest AP Poll, but remain in the top-20 after being voted 18th. This drop is because the Wolverines went 1-2 last week, with both losses coming to Big Ten opponents ranked higher than them. They lost at home to No. 6 Indiana before falling to No. 10 Maryland on the road and beating Minnesota on the road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

This week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (1/30)

The No. 13 Michigan Wolverines had a full slate this past week, starting with a tough match at home against No. 6 Indiana. They faced both No. 10 Maryland and Minnesota to round out the week, going 1-2 in that three- game stretch. The Wolverines are now tied for fifth...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan splits series with Penn State after 83-61 defeat

To borrow a phrase from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Sunday’s series capper between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions was “the epitome of brutality.”. A back-and-forth start to the game gave way to an unthinkable 25-point Penn State run between the end of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

The ‘Luke Hughes Game’ powers Michigan hockey’s sweep of No. 6 Penn State

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1; 8-8) are finally starting to hit their stride, but it didn’t seem that way at the start of the weekend. In game one against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions this weekend, if I told you the Wolverines were without forward Mackie Samoskevich and defenseman Jacob Truscott, you would have expected them to struggle. If I also told you the Wolverines were out-shot, 54-27, held a disadvantage in penalties and lost the face-off battle, 39-28, you would have expected a dominant Nittany Lions win.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan must stifle Penn State shooters to earn rare road win

The Michigan Wolverines have now lost four of their last six games after dropping a close game to the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers Thursday night. The road doesn’t get any easier as we approach February. Up next is a rematch with the high-scoring Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 special teams recap: Truly a special unit

The special teams unit is the unit in football that is often overlooked. It usually doesn’t play as big of a role as the offense or defense. It’s often under-appreciated as well. When it’s bad, everyone notices, but when it’s good, fans sometimes take it for granted. I hope Michigan Wolverines fans didn’t take this year’s special teams unit for granted because it was, well, special.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy