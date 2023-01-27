ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObC9a_0kTcWhpL00
Elsa and Scott Zukin.Photo byBill Rettew, Daily Local News.

A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.

Mid-Atlantic Dismantlement of Dover will likely complete the razing of the building by early next week. Meanwhile, GGA Construction expects to complete the construction of the hotel within 18 months.

The property is controlled by the Zukin Family. The late Stan Zukin owned and worked as a pharmacist at Thatcher’s Drug. Scott Zukin said that the new building will not be a typical chain hotel. It will display locally based photos from the Chester County History Center and have a special section dedicated to Stan Zukin.

“It will feel like West Chester,” said Zukin, “and not like a hotel where you don’t know where you’re at.”

The first floor will feature a seafood restaurant. The owner of the restaurant, the Zukin family, and The Onix Group will all partner on the hotel.

“We all have skin in the game,” said Zukin. “There is no doubt we’re going to succeed.”

Read more about the planned hotel in the Daily Local News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County home is listed for over $1.2 million

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic, Lancaster-based home called the Magnolia Manor was listed for sale by RE/MAX Pinnacle for $1,250,000. The Historic Magnolia Manor was built back in 1870 and resides on a 5.20 acre property, and is accompanied by a neighboring-identical guest house. According to the listing, this ‘timeless oasis’ is an already established, and township-approved AirBnB.
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include academics, teacher ratings, school district strength, and culture and diversity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spectacular Colonial in Newtown Square

A spectacular center-hall colonial home on 1.5 gorgeous acres with five bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms is available for sale in Newtown Square. This stately stone-and-stucco residence on a tree-lined drive and is surrounded by lush green lawns. The traditional center-hall home features stunning details, including curved archways, crown molding, and other extensive woodwork.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken farm seeking to identify alleged poacher

Ashford Farm, located at 700 River Road in the Conshohocken (Whitemarsh Township), is reporting that a man trespassed onto the farm and shot a deer on Saturday, January 21st. In an email to MoreThanTheCurve.com, a representative of the farm shared that the man returned later the same day to collect the deer and also stole the trail camera (valued at $1,000).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy