‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester

Elsa and Scott Zukin. Photo by Bill Rettew, Daily Local News.

A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.

The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.

Mid-Atlantic Dismantlement of Dover will likely complete the razing of the building by early next week. Meanwhile, GGA Construction expects to complete the construction of the hotel within 18 months.

The property is controlled by the Zukin Family. The late Stan Zukin owned and worked as a pharmacist at Thatcher’s Drug. Scott Zukin said that the new building will not be a typical chain hotel. It will display locally based photos from the Chester County History Center and have a special section dedicated to Stan Zukin.

“It will feel like West Chester ,” said Zukin, “and not like a hotel where you don’t know where you’re at.”

The first floor will feature a seafood restaurant. The owner of the restaurant, the Zukin family, and The Onix Group will all partner on the hotel.

“We all have skin in the game,” said Zukin. “There is no doubt we’re going to succeed.”