ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Lamborghini driver suspected of DUI in fiery crash

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44brov_0kTcWbWz00

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing his Lamborghini into several parked cars in east Petaluma early Friday morning, according to authorities.

At 12:23 a.m., Petaluma Police Department officers were notified of a crash from a collision notification system installed in a Lamborghini in the area of Casa Grande Road at Ely Boulevard South, Lt. Tim Lyons said.

Upon arrival, they found the lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames, according a Nixle alert from the department.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Michael Ladeck, 33, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was hospitalized for minor injuries, authorities said.

Based on evidence, the vehicle was traveling too fast, lost control and collided into three parked, unoccupied vehicles, Lyons said. The crash caused major damage to the three vehicles.

Officers said Ladeck displayed signs of alcohol impairment. After Ladeck was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Sonoma County jail. His bail was set at $10,000, Lyons said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash Near Guerneville Kills Driver

River Road Head-on Crash Causes Injuries and a Fatality. Two people were taken to hospitals and another man died in a Guerneville head-on crash northwest of Novato on January 25. The accident occurred along River Road, close to Bonita Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. The incident report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a GMC Canyon was going west along River Road and speeding when the driver veered into the opposing lane into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer S-10.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman dies on I-580 at 238 connector: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. - A woman who appeared to have jumped out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. A sergeant told KTVU that early reports indicate a woman jumped out of a vehicle...
HAYWARD, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Car crashes into swimming pool; school violence rumor in Novato

Fatality: On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at approximately 7:26 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Marin Area officers received a call of a traffic collision at 44 Bonnie Banks way at Point San Pedro Road, involving a solo vehicle into a residential swimming pool. The preliminary investigation shows a 2019 Tesla was traveling westbound on Point San Pedro Road, east of Bayview Drive. For reasons still under investigation, the female driver – identified as Dolores Elizabeth Heeb, 74, of San Rafael – allowed the Tesla to veer towards the right. The Tesla crossed Bayview Drive and the front of the vehicle collided with a fence belonging to the residence at 44 Bonnie Banks Way. The Tesla continued into the backyard and went into an in ground swimming pool. The front of the Tesla collided with the swimming pool wall and came to a rest. The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation of this collision is ongoing.
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
contracosta.news

Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Morning Crash on Laurel Road in Oakley

At approximently 3:10 am Sunday, the Oakley Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Laurel Road at Mellowood Drive in the City of Oakley. According to preliminary information, a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with a...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Abandoned warehouse fire, $150K in damages

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A fire broke out in an abandoned warehouse causing over a hundred thousand dollars in damages Saturday night in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. Shortly before midnight, multiple calls of a fire at 1235 Central Avenue were reported to SRPD with smoke visible from a mile away. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects after South San Francisco business targeted

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, where the armed suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the manager before demanding cash. After the suspects were given the cash, they ran off on foot heading westbound on Third Lane.The first suspect is described as a...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Murder of CHP commander’s husband: New details of tangled case are revealed

A Napa man pleaded not guilty to the murder of a California Highway Patrol commander’s estranged husband, and newly released court documents revealed more details of the tangled case. Thomas O’Donnell, 61, was arraigned Thursday in Kentucky’s Cumberland County on charges related to the fatal shooting last year of...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
SAN PABLO, CA
sfstandard.com

Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park

A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
9K+
Followers
245
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy