PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet Mickey, Minnie, and More Characters In New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Costumes Debut at Disneyland

WDW News Today
Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket Floats Into Disneyland Resort
An iconic balloon gets a shiny upgrade with the Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon popcorn bucket now available at Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure, just in time for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration!. Disney100 Platinum Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $19.50. The platinum bucket features...
Elite Daily
Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Details Are Nostalgic
The Walt Disney Company is officially celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. While all the Disney parks around the world are joining in on the fun with this major milestone, Disneyland will be at the main hub, and is the first to kick off the Disney100 celebration with a brand new attraction. Located in Mickey’s Toontown, Disneyland’s Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is full of easter eggs that are nostalgic AF for anyone who grew up watching Disney movies and cartoons.
Disney World Has a New, Free Family Activity
The theme park giant rarely gives you something for nothing, but it has added an event families will love.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
New Mickey & Minnie and Walt Disney World Apparel Available
A new series of apparel featuring Mickey and Minnie is available at Walt Disney World, as well as a Walt Disney World-branded sweatshirt and matching leggings. We found most of this apparel at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt – $54.99. This sweatshirt has an ombré...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Cast Members Wearing Pin Trading Lanyards for First Time Since 2020
For the first time since March 2020, when Walt Disney World closed for the coronavirus pandemic, Cast Members were seen using pin trading lanyards. When the parks reopened in summer 2020, operations were heavily changed for the recommended health and safety protocols. This included physical distancing and as such, Cast Members were not wearing lanyards with pins to trade with guests. Pin boards became the widely-used method for trading.
WDW News Today
Disney Vacation Club Member Forcibly Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Isn’t Trespassed Due to Beach Club Being Home Resort
Antonio Acosta took his group of 11 out to eat at Walt Disney World on Halloween night, but his dinner wasn’t going to plan. The sheriff’s incident report didn’t say exactly how the restaurant at Disney’s Beach Club Resort couldn’t accommodate his large party. Could the 11 people not sit together? Was there a wait? Did they have a reservation at all on a busy night like Halloween?
Inside the Magic
Disneyland Just Updated the Monorail for Disney100 and Fans Are Going Crazy!
The Disneyland Monorail needed a facelift, and what an amazing turnaround!. Any Guest that has ever ridden the Disneyland Monorail System will hear on the narration that it was the first daily operating monorail system in the western hemisphere. Walt Disney himself was so impressed with the system that he even pitched a citywide monorail system in Los Angeles, in Southern California which didn’t pan out. Still, the attraction has been a staple at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney district, and other Disney Parks around the world for decades!
WDW News Today
Disney100 Stainless Steel Tumbler Featuring Walt and Mickey at Disneyland Resort
Among the souvenirs available at Disneyland Resort for Disney 100 Years of Wonder is a stainless steel tumbler featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse. “Disney100” is in white on one side of the tumbler. Walt and Mickey are pictured looking out at Disneyland, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Disneyland...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Disney Munchlings-Inspired Angel Açai Bowl at Blizzard Beach Water Park
A new dish inspired by the Disney Munchlings (which are inspired by Disney Parks dishes) has arrived at Blizzard Beach Water Park: the Angel Açai bowl. The Angel Açai Bowl is available at Lottawatta Lodge, located near the front of the park. It will be available through March 31.
12tomatoes.com
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: This Hoodie Takes Us BACK to 1996!
Splash Mountain just permanently closed, fireworks shows are returning to Disney World soon, the 100th anniversary is about to begin, and so much more. There’s a lot of excitement going on with these announcements at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, but what’s happening over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Let’s find out!
WDW News Today
Four New SpongeBob SquarePants Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
Four new SpongeBob SquarePants plush are available at Universal Orlando Resort. We found them in Toon Extra at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The four plush are SpongeBob, Patrick, Plankton, and Gary the snail. Spongebob and Patrick are in their Kamp Koral outfits, as seen in “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge...
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Carousel Dress Available at Walt Disney World
A new dress inspired by the carousels of Disney Parks is available at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. A pink sheer top covers a pink close-fitting top and its shoulder straps. Pleated short sleeves extend out as part of the sheer organza layer. A pink underskirt is decorated by a...
WDW News Today
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: ‘Wondrous Journeys’ Nighttime Spectacular Premieres at Disneyland
After months of anticipation, the new nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys” has finally premiered at Disneyland for the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The show, which takes place primarily at Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. features nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film to date, from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to “Strange World.” Additional projections can be seen on the façade of “it’s a small world” in Fantasyland.
