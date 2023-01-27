PHOTOS, VIDEO: Meet Mickey, Minnie, and More Characters In New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Costumes Debut at Disneyland

The Disneyland Monorail needed a facelift, and what an amazing turnaround!. Any Guest that has ever ridden the Disneyland Monorail System will hear on the narration that it was the first daily operating monorail system in the western hemisphere. Walt Disney himself was so impressed with the system that he even pitched a citywide monorail system in Los Angeles, in Southern California which didn’t pan out. Still, the attraction has been a staple at the Disneyland Resort, the Downtown Disney district, and other Disney Parks around the world for decades!

4 DAYS AGO