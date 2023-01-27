ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake

RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
RENO COUNTY, KS
