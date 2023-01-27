ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways 2023 Baseball Stadium Guide

By Cloud Nine Staff
Cloud 9 Magazine
Cloud 9 Magazine
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6u5D_0kTcWTQ300

It’s Springtime and the smell of fresh grass, ice-cold brews, and some of our favorite specialty hot dogs are in the air! We would like to introduce you to some of the major, and minor, league stadiums you can visit via Southern Airways. See 2 more choices on pages 10 and 11 of our magazine!

PNC Park- Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park is an intimate, classic-style ballpark that embraces the progressiveness of Pittsburgh while saluting the spirit of early ballpark originals. Its scenic vistas of downtown and the riverfront create an exciting and dramatic urban sports venue.

Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Home to the LA Dodgers, located a couple of miles outside of Downtown LA in Chaves Revine. This smells like baseball history. The stadium is still on it’s original spot it was built on in 1962. But, it has been upgraded many times. Dodger Stadium is a must for any true baseball fan.

Coors Field- Denver, CO

Home of the Rockies. If you like lots of hits and homers, this park is for you! Plus, the view from Downtown Denver is spectacular!

Fenway Park – Boston, MA

The oldest ballpark in Baseball. Since 1912 Fenway has seen the lows of the “Curse of the Bambino” to the highs of finally winning a World Series decades later. This is the mecca of baseball stadiums and the history of baseball breathes here.

Nashville, TN

First Horizon Park is considered one of the premier minor league stadiums in the country. The team has been a AAA farm team for over 35 years in Nashville and has seen some of the greats get their kick into the Majors here. The stadium itself is close to Downtown Nashville in the Germantown district, where you will find lots of great spots for pre-game beer or some post-game food and entertainment. Currently, the Sounds are the AAA farm team of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Morgantown, WV

If you love all things baseball, the WV Black Bears–a member of the MLB Draft League–play May through August in Mountaineer Country. Grab your friends and family, and head to Monongalia County Ballpark– named the 2015 winner in the MiLB Best of the Ballparks

The post Southern Airways 2023 Baseball Stadium Guide appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cloud 9 Magazine

Southern Airways Spring 2023 Guide To Chicago

Southern Airways was proud to recently announce new routes from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Muskegon, MI (page24) and Quincy, IL,(page 25),…with Burlington, IA opening on April 1st. Southern Airways would like to take you on a quick “tour” of things we think should be on your list of things to do and see in Chicago […] The post Southern Airways Spring 2023 Guide To Chicago appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
CHICAGO, IL
Cloud 9 Magazine

Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players

In no particular order, these are our Top 10 Native Hawai’ian Major League baseball players. Carlos Diaz – Born in Kaneohe, Hawai’i, Diaz was a relief pitcher for the Mariners, Braves, Mets and Dodgers. Sid Fernandez- Born in Honolulu, Fernandez wore the number 50 in honor of Hawai’i being the 50th state. He was a […] The post Top 10 Native Hawaiian Major League Baseball Players appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
HAWAII STATE
True Blue LA

Danny Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers

Danny Duffy’s year and a half with the Dodgers is officially over without him throwing a pitch. The veteran left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday which includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cloud 9 Magazine

New England In The Spring 2023

Trees and flowers in full bloom. Gentle sounds of waves crashing the cliffs of Nantucket. The sound of the streets of Providence coming alive as Winter melts away and Spring brings happiness to New England. Here are just some of the things to do and see while traveling with Southern Airways to New England This […] The post New England In The Spring 2023 appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw Hopes Dodgers Reflect & Learn From NLDS Loss To Padres

After missing the 2021 MLB postseason due to a left elbow injury, Clayton Kershaw was looking to help the Los Angeles Dodgers get back to the World Series mountaintop in 2022. The Dodgers were coming off a historic regular season where they won a franchise-record 111 games, which made them the World Series favorites as they entered the playoffs against a San Diego Padres team they dominated throughout the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cloud 9 Magazine

Things To Do When Visiting Los Angeles in the Spring

Springtime in Los Angeles. The city awakens from it’s winter slumber to bright colors, fresh smells and plenty of festivals and things to do! Here are some of Southern Airways favorite things to do in and around LA in the Spring: Dana Point Festival of Whales – Mark your calendars now! Come back and see […] The post Things To Do When Visiting Los Angeles in the Spring appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts

Earlier last week, the Boston Red Sox made a surprising decision. Boston dumped All-Star reliever and 2018 World Series Champion Matt Barnes. The team designated Barnes for assignment, and on Monday, the Red Sox traded him away. Boston sent Barnes to the Miami Marlins. The Athletic’s ace MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the news initially. “Matt Read more... The post Red Sox trade former All-Star reliever, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOSTON, MA
Cloud 9 Magazine

Hawaii’s Surprising Baseball History

Many folks don’t necessarily put Hawai’i and baseball in the same sentence. But, the tradition of pro baseball in Hawaii began back in 1960 with the amateur team, the Hawai’i Islanders, becoming a AAA Pacific Coast League team. This all happened because the Sacramento Solons moved their franchise to Honolulu. By the end of the […] The post Hawaii’s Surprising Baseball History appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
HAWAII STATE
Cloud 9 Magazine

Top 5 Baseball Stadium Specialty Hot Dogs

Some of these are no-brainers, and a couple may be new to you, but these are the top 5 specialty hot dogs found at a stadium near you: Chicago Dog– Wrigley Field- Nestled in a steamed bun, and the toppings are applied in this order: yellow mustard, sweet relish, onion, tomato wedges, pickle spears, sport […] The post Top 5 Baseball Stadium Specialty Hot Dogs appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cloud 9 Magazine

Cloud 9 Magazine

78
Followers
128
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Cloud9 is the official in-flight magazine of Southern Airways & Mokulele Airlines but you don't have to be in-flight to enjoy current lifestyle news

 https://cloudninemagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy