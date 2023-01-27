Southern Airways 2023 Baseball Stadium Guide

It’s Springtime and the smell of fresh grass, ice-cold brews, and some of our favorite specialty hot dogs are in the air! We would like to introduce you to some of the major, and minor, league stadiums you can visit via Southern Airways. See 2 more choices on pages 10 and 11 of our magazine!

PNC Park- Pittsburgh, PA

PNC Park is an intimate, classic-style ballpark that embraces the progressiveness of Pittsburgh while saluting the spirit of early ballpark originals. Its scenic vistas of downtown and the riverfront create an exciting and dramatic urban sports venue.

Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

Home to the LA Dodgers, located a couple of miles outside of Downtown LA in Chaves Revine. This smells like baseball history. The stadium is still on it’s original spot it was built on in 1962. But, it has been upgraded many times. Dodger Stadium is a must for any true baseball fan.

Coors Field- Denver, CO

Home of the Rockies. If you like lots of hits and homers, this park is for you! Plus, the view from Downtown Denver is spectacular!

Fenway Park – Boston, MA

The oldest ballpark in Baseball. Since 1912 Fenway has seen the lows of the “Curse of the Bambino” to the highs of finally winning a World Series decades later. This is the mecca of baseball stadiums and the history of baseball breathes here.

Nashville, TN

First Horizon Park is considered one of the premier minor league stadiums in the country. The team has been a AAA farm team for over 35 years in Nashville and has seen some of the greats get their kick into the Majors here. The stadium itself is close to Downtown Nashville in the Germantown district, where you will find lots of great spots for pre-game beer or some post-game food and entertainment. Currently, the Sounds are the AAA farm team of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Morgantown, WV

If you love all things baseball, the WV Black Bears–a member of the MLB Draft League–play May through August in Mountaineer Country. Grab your friends and family, and head to Monongalia County Ballpark– named the 2015 winner in the MiLB Best of the Ballparks

