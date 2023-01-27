Read full article on original website
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released by authorities
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder's hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Dems dissed: Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell confirmed to lose powerful positions
Several high-profile House Democrats are poised to be removed from their coveted committee assignments as Republicans take control of the lower chamber and usher in a new era of priorities, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) confirmed on Monday. McCarthy has long vowed to remove some Democrats from their top positions...
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching hammer attack on husband after video's release
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to the release of police body camera footage of the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by saying she has no plans to view it.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Accused January 6 rioter who put his boot on Pelosi's desk testifies that he regrets calling her a 'biatch'
"I probably shouldn't have put my feet on the desk," Richard "Bigo" Barnett said during testimony on Thursday.
Police Release Body Camera Video Of Attack On Paul Pelosi
The former House speaker's husband was attacked in their San Fransisco home in October.
Paul Pelosi attacker trafficks in conspiracy theories in call to TV station after video release
The man who attacked the husband of Nancy Pelosi in their home last year showed no remorse and continued his dangerous fixation on the former House speaker in a bizarre phone call to a San Francisco reporter on Friday, according to the Bay Area station's reporting.
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into house
Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder broke into Paul Pelosi's home before attacking him with a hammer. The man, identified as David DePape, 42, can be seen walking up to the back door before looking inside the house and breaking glass to enter. Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer during the break-in at the San Francisco house he shares with his wife, Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges including attempted murderClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footageJeremy Hunt rules out tax cuts as he says Brexit will grow economyMan fatally crushed by hydraulic urinal prompting cordon in London’s West End
Democratic House Leader Jeffries demands McCarthy reappoint Schiff, Swalwell to Intelligence Committee
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappoint Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar to the House Intelligence Committee.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s rationale for targeting Ilhan Omar isn’t believable
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently confirmed his campaign pledge to remove Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their respective committees. In all three cases, the ousters of these Democrats from Minnesota, California and California, respectively, aims to score political points with the GOP base. The speaker...
A Video of Paul Pelosi's Hammer Attack is Made Public By The Court
Right-wing conspiracy theories regarding the incident were refuted by body camera footage from police officers, security film, an interview with the attacker, and the audio from Mr. Pelosi's 911 call, but they could not be disproved.
Trump exalts himself over Kevin McCarthy's elevation to House speaker: 'I did our Country a big favor!'
Trump in recent days had reaffirmed his support of McCarthy, telling conservatives that the continued infighting could cause an "embarrassing defeat."
‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee removals
Three Democratic House members targeted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy for removal from their committee assignments defended themselves on Sunday from claims that they are unfit to serve on the congressional panels, with one blasting the California Republican’s efforts as “Bakersfield BS.” “The only real explanation is he needs [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene’s [R-Ga.] vote. He…
