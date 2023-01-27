ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
The Independent

CCTV footage shows Paul Pelosi attack suspect breaking into house

Newly released CCTV footage shows the moment an intruder broke into Paul Pelosi's home before attacking him with a hammer. The man, identified as David DePape, 42, can be seen walking up to the back door before looking inside the house and breaking glass to enter. Mr Pelosi, 82, was beaten with a hammer during the break-in at the San Francisco house he shares with his wife, Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty to six charges including attempted murderClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack shown in newly released police bodycam footageJeremy Hunt rules out tax cuts as he says Brexit will grow economyMan fatally crushed by hydraulic urinal prompting cordon in London’s West End
The Hill

‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee removals

Three Democratic House members targeted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy for removal from their committee assignments defended themselves on Sunday from claims that they are unfit to serve on the congressional panels, with one blasting the California Republican’s efforts as “Bakersfield BS.” “The only real explanation is he needs [Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene’s [R-Ga.] vote. He…
