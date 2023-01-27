BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.

