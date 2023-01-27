Read full article on original website
T Hawk, the real
5d ago
Forget the actual date of the crime, this is awful and nothing changing at all. No consequences equals more crime !
weaa.org
BPD: Help identify suspects related to shooting, crash that left 2 dead, 2 children hospitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Police are hoping the release of surveillance video will lead them to the suspects involved in a weekend triple shooting. Officials say the video shows the shooting of 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes and a 65-year-old man near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. A 23-year-old woman and her...
Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Injured In Southeast Baltimore Shooting Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two victims were shot last night in Southeast Baltimore. The shooting occurred shortly before 11 pm. The Baltimore PD arrived at a local hospital after receiving a report of walk-in shooting victims. At the hospital, police found a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released the names of the victims at this time. An initial investigation determined that the victims were shot at the 100 Block of North Bond Street. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District Detectives at The post Two Injured In Southeast Baltimore Shooting Last Night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
Two teens charged for robbery of Columbia woman
COLUMBIA, MD – Howard County police officers have arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old male in connection with a robbery and assault in Columbia. On Monday, the two teens approached a woman and, without provocation, assaulted her. They stole her cell phone and fled the scene at around 9:15 pm. Later, police found the suspects in the area of Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road. They were charged with robbery, theft, and assault. Their names were not released due to their ages. The post Two teens charged for robbery of Columbia woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
Teen reported missing in Essex area
ESSEX, MD – Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who has now been gone for two days. Gavin Austin Brown (15) 4’6 & 136 lbs. Last seen on 01/30/23 at 9 p.m., from the Essex area wearing a black Rick and Morty sweatshirt. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-0220. The post Teen reported missing in Essex area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.
'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School
BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning. Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman dies after Saturday's shooting and crash; 2 children in critical condition
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say the woman previously injured in the shooting and crash on Pennsylvania Avenue last weekend has died from her injuries. 23-year-old Mya Morton died from her injuries on January 30, 2023. The 1-year-old baby and the 3-year-old boy are in critical condition. The 65-year-old male...
Wbaltv.com
Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
42-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man that occurred on Saturday night in Northern Baltimore. Shortly before 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 4800 Block of Kimberleigh Road to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later. The victim was identified as Marcus Aslup, 42. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 42-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore City
Baltimore City police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a woman last week. On Jan. 25, around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of West North Avenue for reports of an injured pedestrian. They found Jessica Tiller, who was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while crossing. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on North Avenue.
Woman Fought For Life For Days After Being Struck By Car In Baltimore, Suspect Still At Large
Baltimore police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman last week, authorities say. Jessica Marie Tiller was reportedly struck by the vehicle around 8:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 25, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Investigators say...
Wbaltv.com
Murder trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting of BPD official's husband
State witnesses began testifying Tuesday in the murder trial of a young man charged in the shooting death of a Baltimore police official's husband. The trial got underway Tuesday in Baltimore City Circuit Court for Sahiou Kargbo, 19, who was charged in February 2022 with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of James Blue III the month prior.
