Two Injured In Southeast Baltimore Shooting Last Night
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two victims were shot last night in Southeast Baltimore. The shooting occurred shortly before 11 pm. The Baltimore PD arrived at a local hospital after receiving a report of walk-in shooting victims. At the hospital, police found a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released the names of the victims at this time. An initial investigation determined that the victims were shot at the 100 Block of North Bond Street. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southeast District Detectives at
Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their life. Maya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained...
Dollar Store Killer: Suspect Photos Released By Baltimore Police
Police have released pictures of the suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man at a dollar store in Baltimore, authorities announce.Baltimore police say that the victim, Clarence Adkins, made a purchase inside of The Dollar Plus Store located at 2004 W. Pratt Street, before getting into an argum…
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
42-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man that occurred on Saturday night in Northern Baltimore. Shortly before 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 4800 Block of Kimberleigh Road to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later. The victim was identified as Marcus Aslup, 42. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
36-Year-Old Shot And Killed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 36-year-old Michael Gaddis of Northwest D.C. was shot and killed Monday afternoon. This incident happened at the 500 Block of Somerset Place in the Northwest section. Just before 3 pm, Washington, D.C. MPD arrived at the location to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Gaddis was brought to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody. Metro...
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured
New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon in Northern Baltimore. Just before 5 pm, a report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the location. When they arrived at the 3000 Block of Wylie Avenue they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two teens charged for robbery of Columbia woman
COLUMBIA, MD – Howard County police officers have arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old male in connection with a robbery and assault in Columbia. On Monday, the two teens approached a woman and, without provocation, assaulted her. They stole her cell phone and fled the scene at around 9:15 pm. Later, police found the suspects in the area of Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road. They were charged with robbery, theft, and assault. Their names were not released due to their ages.
Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Suspect in D.C. Burglary Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place in Northwest, D.C. on January 20th. The burglary occurred at the 3000 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect involved. At 3:26 am the suspect gained entry into an establishment, stole property, and left the scene. Nearby cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation.
Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5'0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975.
Shots fired near Towson Circle on Monday
Shots were fired early this afternoon in the Towson Circle area, prompting a safety warning from Towson University on the first day of the new semester.
Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Criminal Organization that Distributed Large Amounts of Fentanyl and Was Responsible for Multiple Overdoses throughout Maryland and Surrounding Areas
The Maryland Attorney General released the following press release on January 26, 2023: Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the
