Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
One of 24 individuals busted for dealing Cocaine into New Jersey looking at lengthy sentence
🔵 Manalapan man pleads guilty to dealing massive amount of cocaine. 🔵 The guilty plea from Manalapan resident was just one of the 24 cases related to "Operation Checkmate" 🔵 Large amounts of cocaine and marijuana poured into Central Jersey. A Manalapan Township man who was arrested...
NJ man gets 55 years in slaying of co-worker on lunch break
PLAINSBORO, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the stabbing death of a co-worker, authorities say was slain on her lunch break 3 1/2 years ago.Kenneth Saal, 33, of Lindenwold pleaded guilty last fall in Middlesex County to first-degree murder and other charges in the June 2019 death of 26-year-old Carolyn Byington in her Plainsboro apartment.Superior Court Judge Pedro Jimenez Jr. sentenced him last week to 45 years on murder and burglary charges and a consecutive 10-year sentence on conspiracy to commit murder...
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – Three teens were arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old in Brooklyn last Friday. On January 20th, police were called to 3001 Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island for a reported stabbing incident. Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old male with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, 17-year-old Nyheem Wright died at the hospital. A week later, on Sunday, detectives with the NYPD’s 60th Precinct arrested three teenagers. A 13-year-old male was charged with murder and gang assault. The post 13-year-old charged with gang-related murder of 17-year-old in Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – A Sea Bright police officer has been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office after allegedly committing a series of crimes against his ex-girlfriend. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Erich A. Bennett, 46, a resident of Sea Bright, was charged with multiple crimes, including cyber harassment, stalking, making terroristic threats and official misconduct. Santiago said Bennett and the victim, an adult female, were in a brief dating relationship that the victim ended in late November. “On Monday, December 5, Bennett showed up unannounced to the woman’s residence and threatened her with physical harm, prompting The post Jersey Shore police officer arrested for series of crimes against ex-girlfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
police1.com
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
longisland.com
Nassau County Police Department Reports Unusual Increase in Fatal and Non-Fatal Overdoses
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick Ryder report an unusual increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. This could be attributed to counterfeit pills/opioids laced with fentanyl. If anyone is using non-prescribed drugs, they need to use extreme caution....
Hazmat team called to deal with rabbit neglect case in Toms River
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River police officers and the Berkeley Township HAZMAT team responded to a home in Toms River where an alleged abuse and neglect case involving rabbits was reported. According to Toms River Police, officer James Colline responded to Harrison Road on a referral from Toms River Animal Control regarding rabbits in the backyard of the home. Officer Colline checked the property and found approximately 22 rabbits in the backyard and a shed on the property. “Due to the condition of the shed, Berkeley Hazmat was called to assist in removing the rabbits. The investigation is ongoing The post Hazmat team called to deal with rabbit neglect case in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
Police: 3 men arrested after drugs found inside Amityville deli
According to police, Juan Hernandez and Manuel Martinez-Quintanilla were both found to have drugs while inside the store.
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Suspect arrested for murder of Ronald Ortiz
NEW YORK, NY – Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Shamur Wiltshire, of Brooklyn, for the September 14th murder of 30-year-old Ronald Ortiz. Wiltshire has been charged with murder. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14, just before noon, police responded to a call of a male shot in front of 765 Stanley Avenue. Upon arriving at the Boulevard Houses, officers found a 30-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS responded to the location and transported the male to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Wiltshire was taken into custody on Sunday. The post Suspect arrested for murder of Ronald Ortiz appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
3 people wanted for stealing wallet, using credit card from purse in Melville
Police are searching for two men who stole a wallet in Melville and a woman who used the victim's credit card shortly after. Detectives say the woman used the stolen credit card at Walgreen's in Huntington Station. Police say the credit card came from a wallet that two men took...
22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx
New York – Police in New York City have issued a missing person report for a 22-year-old Bronx woman. Detectives are aksing the public for assistance in locating 22-year-old Cindy Cortez, of Jesup Avenue. “It was reported to police that Cindy Cortez was last seen on Sunday at approximately 1 pm leaving her residence. She is described as 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, with light complexion, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and a black scarf. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 22-year-old woman reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dozens Of Fighting Roosters Rescued From South Jersey Ring
More than 100 birds were rescued from a property in Atlantic County — including dozens of roosters trained for fighting, authorities said.Sigfredo Perez, 81, of Newtonville, and Queli Merlo, 49, of Hammonton, were both arrested and charged with owning/training live animals for the purpose of f…
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Bushwick shooting victim died at hospital
NEW YORK, NY – A 32-year-old man shot twice in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn Sunday afternoon has died in the hospital, the NYPD reported today. According to police at around 12:45 pm on Sunday, Lamel Murphy was found in the area of 35 Coverts Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. Murphy, a Bronx resident, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. The post Bushwick shooting victim died at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
