BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Late Saturday afternoon, a man was shot in the Southeast section of Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department was called just before 4 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived at to the1400 block of May Court, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called and the victim was transported to a hospital in the area. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Southeast District police at 410-396-2422 or call

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO