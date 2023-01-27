Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Woman leaves new husband for her cousin at wedding receptionMEDIALINKERS NEWSAberdeen, MD
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Baltimore shortage of police officers leaves city residents feeling less safeEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
Related
42-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man that occurred on Saturday night in Northern Baltimore. Shortly before 10:30 pm, police arrived at the 4800 Block of Kimberleigh Road to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to John Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later. The victim was identified as Marcus Aslup, 42. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 42-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was hospitalized late yesterday morning in a shooting that occurred in Northwest Baltimore. Just before noon, The Baltimore Police Department Northwest District officers were on patrol in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard when a citizen flagged them down and informed them that someone had been shot. Officers began canvassing the neighborhood and were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ayrdale Avenue. There, police found a 31-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time. The post Baltimore Police: Citizen Flags Down Officers To Assist Man Shot Multiple Times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting in Southeast Baltimore Leaves Man Injured
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Late Saturday afternoon, a man was shot in the Southeast section of Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department was called just before 4 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived at to the1400 block of May Court, they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance was called and the victim was transported to a hospital in the area. The identity and condition of the victim have not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Southeast District police at 410-396-2422 or call The post Shooting in Southeast Baltimore Leaves Man Injured appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured
New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Admits To Shooting Himself In Leg: Baltimore Police
A shooting victim has come clean, revealing to police that the gunshot wound to his leg was self-inflicted, authorities announce. The 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, shortly before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
Bystander Saves Man's Life After He Was Shot Multiple Times
A good samaritan saved a man's life after flagging down officers following a shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.The witness alerted officers in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore police.The witness advised responding officers that som…
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Officials: 1 dead, 4 injured including 2 children in shooting, crash in Baltimore
BALTIMORE — Five people have reportedly been injured in a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday evening. Baltimore Police Department on Twitter confirmed that there are multiple victims in a shooting near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street, Saturday evening. Officers were called just before 6:40 p.m. for...
foxbaltimore.com
26-year-old man shot in southeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 26-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning in southeast Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers were patrolling around 4:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of E. Fairmount Avenue when they heard discharging. Shortly after hearing the...
Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Double stabbing in Rockville hotel, victims seriously injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a double stabbing in a Rockville hotel that happened on Sunday evening. Rockville police were called to the Rockville Hotel, a Ramada by Wyndham on Research Court around 6:30 p.m. The initial call said that a person had been stabbed, and when officers arrived, they found […]
Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police reported today that a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing since January 2nd has been found dead. 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by friends and family three weeks ago. On Saturday, at around 2 pm, Montgomery County Police Department were notified of the discovery of a body of a woman found inside Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. Police said her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death officially. No suspect(s) are in custody. The post Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2