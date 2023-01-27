ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man shot at Hustler Club in Baltimore

By Paul Gessler
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Xep_0kTcVsKJ00

Man shot at Hustler Club in Baltimore 02:27

BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg at a nightclub on "The Block" in downtown Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the stretch of strip clubs and bars in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street, where they found the victim, a 33-year-old man, on the second floor of the building.

The man was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"I don't know what to say, man. It's sad. I don't go in these clubs down here," Glenn Ford, who works nearby, said Friday. "That's why I just go to work, go home, and pray every day. All we can do is pray, man."

WJZ has learned the shooting occurred in Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, which was the scene of another shooting nearly a year ago , in February.

Police arrested 29-year-old Jamar Beckford in connection with the shooting on June 1, 2022, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

The Block has been the site of a slew of shootings.

In 2021, State Sen. Bill Ferguson introduced a bill last January that would have required businesses on "The Block" with liquor or adult entertainment licenses to close their doors by 10 p.m.

That proposal sparked almost-immediate backlash from business owners , who said the curfew would impact their bottom line and threaten their ability to make a living.

The business owners eventually reached an agreement with city and state officials that didn't involve closing early or paying to shore up police presence in the area.

The business owners told WJZ last year they agreed to have cameras outside their establishments and to make that footage available to police, along with metal detectors or wands in place at the door. The businesses also agreed to have their private security or doormen in communication with officers.

"Our detectives will go out and do what they always do—go out and track these folks, find these folks, get information from our residents, doing the great work they do in the Baltimore Police Department," Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ Friday. "There's always a presence on the block from law enforcement. We know the issues that have been there for many, many, many, many, many generations. Everywhere in Baltimore where we have those issues, we'll make sure the resources are there."

Friday morning's shooting is the second shooting at the Hustler Club in less than a year. A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times on Feb. 27, 2022 at the club.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning.  Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Photos released of suspects in West Baltimore shooting and crash that killed two, injured three

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday.  The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old.  The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn. The woman, identified as 23-year-old Maya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes. Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police investigate after woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning and have called it a "suspicious death." WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reported that school staff worked to shield students from the grisly scene on campus. The victim was found wearing a red winter coat and dark pants. Police have not said how they believe she was killed or who found her."I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police say shots fired midday near busy Towson Circle

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police are investigating after shots were fired midday Monday in Towson, just a block away from the popular Towson Circle.The shooting happened around noon on Joppa Road.Police said shell casings were found but no victims were located.People who live nearby told WJZ they heard several shots."A loud banging," a resident said.Baltimore County Police are not providing many details about the incident. However, WJZ obtained an alert Towson University's Police Department sent to its students.It said shots were fired near the Virginia Towers Business complex near the Cinemark Movie Theaters.The letter also said there was possibly a...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation

ROCKVILLE, MD – Police reported today that a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing since January 2nd has been found dead. 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by friends and family three weeks ago. On Saturday, at around 2 pm, Montgomery County Police Department were notified of the discovery of a body of a woman found inside Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park. Police said her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death officially. No suspect(s) are in custody. The post Missing Rockville woman found dead, police conducting murder investigation appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect in critical condition after being shot by police in White Marsh

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after being shot by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, police said.Officers were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects - a man and a woman - around 6 a.m. at a Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road when the suspect's vehicle allegedly struck a detective's car, according to police. After the collision, a detective opened fire striking the man, according to Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart. The two suspects continued to drive until they struck a civilian's car, which is when the two were taken into custody. It is unclear what they were wanted for.No officers were injured. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway, police said. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters battle four rowhome fires in span of an hour

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City firefighters had a busy night on Monday.Crews battled four rowhome fires in a matter of an hour.Officials said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue in Southwest Baltimore. Not far away, a rowhome caught fire in the 1900 block of Hollins Street.Firefighters said a two-story rowhome caught fire in the 2800 block of Baker Street and in the 1900 block of N. Monroe Street in Northwest Baltimore.Three of the rowhomes were on fire at the same time, according the fire officials.Officials have not said what caused the fires or if there were any injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
WHITE MARSH, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, four injured

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gun safety advocates call for stricter gun laws in Annapolis as teen violence increases

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of gun safety advocates gathered in Annapolis on Tuesday pleading for people to "put down their guns."On Gun Safety Advocacy, those in the crowd, including many mothers, pushed for tougher gun laws.In January, three teenagers younger than the age of 18 were shot and killed in Baltimore City.Gov. Wes Moore joined gun safety groups in Annapolis calling for tighter gun laws."Right now, in Annapolis, we've got your back and your issues are ours," Moore said."Gun violence is an epidemic in this country and it's senseless," added Melissa Ladd, with Maryland Moms Demand Action.Logan Scott, a student at...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents peacefully protest after video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released

BALTIMORE — Protesters across the country are calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, especially after Memphis Police released the video showing him being beaten by several officers.One such protest happened in Baltimore Saturday, where people wanted to not only show support for Nichols, but also Baltimore victims of police violence.The non-profit Peoples Power Assembly organized Saturday's protest fast to show support for Nichols."There's strength in numbers and there's strength in us being able to show that we're fighting against the system of racist police terror," said Sharon Black, organizer with Peoples Power Assembly.The protest took over a corner at North Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy