Kentucky State

koamnewsnow.com

TX: WINTER WX- TRUCK DRIVERS DEAL WITH ICY ROADS

Severe winter weather causes power outages and creates hazardous driving conditions. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
thelevisalazer.com

Second Wave of Wintry Weather Moving Into Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) – A second wave of wintry weather with the potential for ice accumulation, creating slick roadways, is moving into Kentucky. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for roughly the southern two-thirds of Kentucky, west to east from the Mississippi River to the Big Sandy.
KENTUCKY STATE
WIBC.com

Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Wintry Mix Ending by Daybreak

Winter Storm WARNING until 9am Tuesday for Posey, Spencer, Vanderbugh, & Warrick Counties in Indiana and for Daviess, Henderson, McLean, Union, & Webster Counties in Kentucky. Winter Weather ADVISORY North of I-64 and for Hancock, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky​​. OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Sleet/Freezing Rain (Mixed with...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tonight: Another round of wintry weather on tap Tuesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After an icy and dicey start to this Tuesday, areas of patchy drizzle continue this afternoon and could lead to additional slick spots and a glaze of ice for some, especially south and east. Temperatures remain cold for all of central and eastern Kentucky this afternoon with thermometers only in the 30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Snow and ice make for slick roads

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: WI: ICE BRIDGES PREPPED FOR STURGEON SEASON

Ice started forming just after Thanksgiving on Lake Winnebago and isn't as thick as it needs to be. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
wdrb.com

Impacts from Rounds of Wintry Mix

The week ahead brings rounds of wintry mix to our area, potentially icy mix. While on their own none of these will be a major winter storm for our area, each will bring different impacts to our communities. That's what we will walk through here: the timing of these early rounds and what impacts they bring to which areas.
KENTUCKY STATE
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fox17.com

WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

