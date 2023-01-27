ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Several high profile recruits tweet out they will be visiting Auburn this weekend

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s9EM_0kTcVagT00

The Auburn Tigers are going to have a loaded recruiting weekend on the Plains.

Auburn is about to have a loaded recruiting weekend.

The Tigers are hosting junior day for 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruits, and there will be a plethora of high-profile prospects on the Plains this Saturday.

Hugh Freeze & Co. are expected to land a couple of them over the week. As it stands right now, Auburn only has one commitment in the 2024 recruiting class, four-star cornerback A'mon Lane.

With national signing day for the 2023 class coming up in just four days, Auburn is now beginning to shift their focus further down the road - and the list of players coming down on Saturday reflects that.

Here are all of the tweet announcements from the recruits expected to visit the Tigers for junior day this weekend.

Other players coming to the Plains include three-stars WR Jabari Murphy, DL Michai Boireau, OT Isaiah Autry, S Kaleb Harris, WR Kennedy Brantley, LB Devin Smith, ATH Devin Collier, QB Kamari McClellan, four-stars CB A'mon Lane, CB Jayden Lewis, ATH Ronnie Royal, LB Demarcus Riddick, DE Jeffery Rush Jr, ATH Malcolm Simmons, LB Jordan Burns, and QB Antwann Hill Jr.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

Auburn basketball commit Aden Holloway named McDonald's All-American

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement

Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers insight into Alabama coordinator search

Paul Finebaum called it an “empty argument” when asked on WJOX about the Alabama coordinator searches taking an extended period of time. Finebaum spoke on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” and explained that Nick Saban knows what he’s doing and one of those things is wrapping up the current recruiting cycle.
MONTGOMERY, AL
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Successful first Junior Day for Hugh Freeze and Auburn

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Sunday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through a couple of notable Junior Day visitors from Saturday and how things went with them.
AUBURN, AL
Yahoo Sports

Why Alabama football coach Nick Saban was at Lake Cormorant to visit top recruit

Kamarion Franklin was a popular prospect this past week. Alabama’s Nick Saban, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin were just a few of the more than 30 coaches who stopped by Lake Cormorant this past week making their pitch to Franklin, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 5 defensive lineman prospect nationally in the class of 2024.
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
Opelika-Auburn News

LOACHAPOKA LEGEND: Indians dedicate ‘Terry Murph Court’

Honored as “selfless,” “dedicated,” and a “servant leader” of Loachapoka boys basketball for 33 years, former coach Terry Murph saw the Indians’ home court dedicated in his honor on Friday. Murph coached at Loachapoka from 1985 to 2018. At the dedication, Murph received...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Sunday Shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Buxton Drive in Columbus. Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 9:30am. The area near Buxton Drive and Glenmere Drive had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The residence was occupied at the time of the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Tallassee man dies in Elmore County crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal accident that happened Friday night in Elmore County. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened just after 10:00 p.m. on Redland Road, approximately 15 miles west of Tallassee. 32-year-old Reymundo Brindis, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when the pickup truck he was...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy