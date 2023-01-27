Brunswick County facing 'severe staff shortages,' managing growth in 2023

Being one of the state's fastest-growing counties comes with a unique set of challenges. Recently, Brunswick County leaders sat down to discuss those challenges and look for ways to address them. Some of the most significant hurdles include managing growth and 'severe staffing shortages.' Brunswick County reporter Jamey Cross has the details in the top story of this week's newsletter.

In other news, one year has passed since the North Carolina State Auditor released an investigative report into Ocean Isle Beach. In Brunswick County reporter Renee Spencer's story, find out what has happened since that report was released. Food and dining reporter Allison Ballard has the latest on concept changes at three popular Brunswick County restaurants, and climate change reporter Gareth McGrath takes a look at recent whale deaths in the state and what is being done to address the issue. Finally, Cross takes a look at Brunswick County's plans for its share of the opioid settlement.

This week, we close out January and kick off February--a month filled with lots of fun things, including the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day, and NCAA basketball. There's lots of fun things to locally, too. Be sure to check StarNewsOnline.com each week for the best concerts, plays, and community events.

As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!