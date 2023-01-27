Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Best Phones Coming in 2023: Galaxy S23, iPhone 15 and More
If we can believe all the rumors and leaks, Apple, Samsung, Google and OnePlus will give us a lot to look forward to this year. Samsung and OnePlus will be among the first to release new phones. Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 on Feb. 1, while the OnePlus 11 5G will launch globally on Feb. 7.
The Verge
The ‘OK’ Computer
This story was produced as part of The Verge’s partnership with the Computer History Museum to explore the past and future of tech. Located in Mountain View, California, CHM does extensive work in preserving, explaining, and making the history of technology accessible to current and future generations. To learn...
The Verge
White House goes after app store ‘gatekeepers’ Apple and Google
The Biden administration on Wednesday urged Congress to open up app stores to increased competition as part of a sweeping government-wide plan to tackle corporate consolidation across industries. The announcement came through a long-awaited Commerce Department report published Wednesday accusing Apple and Google of running online app markets that harm...
The Verge
Google is adding Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year
Google says it’s planning to add Microsoft 365 integration to ChromeOS later this year making it easier for users to install the app and open files. ChromeOS already supports the Microsoft 365 and OneDrive Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), but there’s a promise of “new integration later this year on ChromeOS, making it easier to install the app and open files.”
The Verge
Apple’s new HomePod plays it safe
If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Apple’s “all-new” HomePod speaker is more of a do-over than a successor. Unlike when it introduces a new iPhone or Mac, there are zero references to the original HomePod in any of Apple’s marketing materials. That might seem a bit odd, but in context, it makes sense. For as good as it may have sounded, and despite six years of development time, the inaugural HomePod was a flop due to its high price and Siri’s shortcomings. Apple discontinued it in March 2021, leaving the $99 HomePod Mini as its lone smart speaker for nearly two years. “We are focusing our efforts on HomePod Mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod,” Apple flatly said at the time.
The Verge
Foldable iPad could arrive as early as next year, claims noted Apple analyst
Apple could be on track to release a foldable iPad as early as next year, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. “I’m positive about the foldable iPad in 2024 and expect this new model will boost shipments and improve the product mix,” he tweeted early Monday. Kuo expects it to be joined by a revamped iPad Mini, due to enter mass production in early 2024.
The Verge
Meta is testing members-only worlds for its social VR platform
Meta is starting to test members-only worlds in Horizon Worlds, its social VR platform, which will allow people to build curated worlds for a select community of users. These members-only worlds will offer something of a middle ground for creators on the platform. You can currently make public worlds for lots of people to go to, and the company is also testing what it calls personal spaces, which function like a private home in VR where you have tight control over who visits. Members-only worlds, on the other hand, are limited to 150 members and 25 concurrent visitors.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 gets new chips and a big display upgrade
Samsung has announced its new Galaxy Book3 laptop line. As their name implies, these laptops are sequels to the Galaxy Book2 devices that Samsung released last year. The Book3 devices are visibly similar to their Book2 predecessors in many ways; the biggest major changes are to the processors and the displays.
The Verge
The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is Samsung’s shot at the MacBook Pro
Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, a 16-inch workstation laptop with a 120Hz OLED screen, an H-Series Core i7 or Core i9, and an RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU. Samsung makes a number of Galaxy Book models, but this is the first one of the past few years that has really targeted the deep-pocketed professional user — that is, the core audience for Apple’s high-powered and wildly expensive MacBook Pro 16. It’ll start at $2,399.99 ($100 cheaper than the base MacBook Pro 16), with a release date still to be announced.
The Verge
Logitech is working on a Project Starline-like video chat booth called Project Ghost
Logitech, perhaps known best for its personal computer accessories like the webcam I have used (and loved!) for nearly every workday for three years, is revealing an ambitious new prototype on Tuesday: an elaborately designed video chat booth it calls “Project Ghost” that’s designed to be a better space to have virtual conversations.
The Verge
Tuesday’s top tech news: Hands-on with the HomePod
Here’s the top tech news for Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. We have a review of Apple’s new smart speaker as Chris Welch and Jennifer Pattison Tuohy evaluate the “all-new” $299.99 HomePod. They praised its sound quality, useful set of sensors, and deep integration with Apple TV,...
The Verge
The Meta Quest Pro is $400 off this week
Meta has given its professional Meta Quest Pro headset a temporary $400 discount, bringing its cost down to $1,099 in the US. The deal, which, according to CNET, runs for one week in the US and two weeks in the UK at a price of £1,299, at least temporarily mitigates one major point of criticism for the high-end headset.
The Verge
Twitter ends CoTweets, its collaborative posting feature
Twitter is shutting down CoTweets, its collaborative posting feature that was one of the last big product updates introduced before Elon Musk’s takeover. A notice was posted on Twitter’s help center announcing the end of the feature. CoTweets allowed two accounts to co-author posts that appeared simultaneously on...
The Verge
Jony Ive has designed a ‘magically transforming’ Red Nose
Former head Apple designer Jony Ive has taken on an unusual brief: designing the iconic Red Nose that symbolizes the British charity Comic Relief. The new Red Nose is made mostly from plant-based materials and transforms from a small flat crescent into a honeycomb-paper sphere. Comic Relief says Ive’s redesigned Red Nose is the “most dramatic makeover since its debut in 1988.”
The Verge
OpenAI announces ChatGPT Plus at $20 a month
OpenAI has announced ChatGPT Plus, a $20 monthly plan that gives you priority access to the AI chatbot, even during peak time where free users would have to wait. The company also says the plan will give you “faster response times” and “priority access to new features and improvements.”
The Verge
Anker launches cheaper USB-C fast charging options for Samsung Galaxy phones
Anker’s releasing a pair of new “Ace” compact USB-C chargers that are intended for owners of the latest Samsung devices. They support Samsung’s Super Fast Charging 2.0 specification to quickly juice up newer Galaxy phones — Anker claims its 313 charger can fill up an S22 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery from zero in under an hour — and should pair well with the S23 phones Samsung is announcing later today (perfect timing, Anker) or any other mobile gadgets you need to plug in.
The Verge
Samsung’s S23 and S23 Plus look a little more Ultra
Samsung’s S-series phones actually look like they belong together this year. The S23 and S23 Plus have adopted the floating camera design of the Ultra, making for a much more cohesive trio this time around. They’re even all available in the same colors. Under the hood, they have...
The Verge
PSA: Gmail’s new package tracking interface is now live if you know where to look
Gmail’s iOS and Android apps have been updated with a new interface that makes it easier to see where your packages are in transit, and when they might arrive. The feature was announced last November, when Google said it would be arriving “in the coming weeks,” but it’s only been spotted in the wild by the likes of 9to5Google and XDA-Developers over the past couple of days. It’s unclear exactly when it went live, but the feature appears to be available now if you know where to look.
The Verge
Apple Music’s Replay 2023 playlist is here to track your favorite songs
Apple Music users who love having a playlist of their favorite songs rejoice: Apple has made the Replay 2023 playlist available, letting you see which songs you’ve listed to the most this year. The songs that are on it and their rankings will almost certainly change before the big replay roundup in December, but it’s nice to start using it now as a shortcut to playing music you know you’ll like.
The Verge
Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra
Another year, another round of flagship Samsung phones. This time around, Samsung used its Unpacked event to announce a new line of Galaxy Books, in addition to the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. The latter probably feels familiar to last year’s S22 generation, as there are once again three models to choose from: a big-ish one, a bigger one, and the biggest one. That last one, the S23 Ultra, features souped-up specs, a stylus, and some big megapixel gains. However, each member of the S23 family is promising faster performance than last year’s model thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors.
Comments / 0