If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Apple’s “all-new” HomePod speaker is more of a do-over than a successor. Unlike when it introduces a new iPhone or Mac, there are zero references to the original HomePod in any of Apple’s marketing materials. That might seem a bit odd, but in context, it makes sense. For as good as it may have sounded, and despite six years of development time, the inaugural HomePod was a flop due to its high price and Siri’s shortcomings. Apple discontinued it in March 2021, leaving the $99 HomePod Mini as its lone smart speaker for nearly two years. “We are focusing our efforts on HomePod Mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod,” Apple flatly said at the time.

1 DAY AGO