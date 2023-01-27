ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here are the top national parks in the country, recommended by visitors

By Gianna Melillo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vn0KL_0kTcVOHr00

Story at a glance

  • Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and Rocky Mountain National Park were among the most-recommended by past visitors.
  • Findings are based on survey responses collected in September 2022.
  • Among the most-visited parks, Death Valley National Park is the least likely to be strongly recommended.

The United States is home to over 60 national parks, but for visitors, some stand out more than others.

Among those who have visited it, 84 percent strongly recommend the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

That’s according to a new YouGov poll that assessed recommendations for the 25 most-visited parks in the country. Findings are based on a survey of 1,000 U.S. adults, carried out in September 2022.

Eighty-four percent of visitors also recommend Yellowstone National Park, which spans parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Montana, and is home to around half of the world’s active geysers .

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was the third most-recommended, according to visitors, and was followed by the Great Smoky Mountains National park, located in North Carolina and Tennessee, and Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

Yosemite, Sequoia, Redwood, Zion and Bryce Canyon rounded out the top ten most highly recommended parks.

Although the Grand Canyon National Park was the most highly recommended, it trailed behind the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when it comes to parks Americans are most likely to have visited.

Twenty percent of U.S. adults have also visited Everglades National Park at some point in their life, while the same percentage have visited Redwood National Park. In contrast, just nine percent of adults have visited Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, despite it being one of the most highly recommended.

Among the top most-visited parks, Death Valley National Park in California and Nevada is the least likely to be strongly recommended, along with Joshua Tree National Park and Gateway Arch National park.

Although the number of visitors to national parks declined significantly in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, totals rebounded in 2021, rising from 237 million visitors to 297 million .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of Ugandan philanthropist decapitated by traffic gate in Arches National Park awarded $10.5m

The family of Ugandan philanthropist Esther Nakajjigo, who was decapitated by a traffic gate in front of her husband in Arches National Park in Utah, has been awarded $10.5m. The ruling was issued by a US District Court on Friday, according to KUTV. Relatives of a Ms Nakajjigo initially sought $140m in damages from the US government. The $10.5m decision came after a wrongful death trial in Salt Lake City for the philanthropist who was tragically killed on a camping trip with husband Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Ms Nakajjigo’s family argued that the...
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
WYOMING STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Carlsbad Caverns National Park Cave Tours Shut Down This Week

Electrical issues have led Carlsbad Caverns National Park officials to shut down cave tours this week while repairs are made. "Due to needed electrical updates, the cavern, including ranger-guided tours, will be closed January 22-29. The visitor center (VC), Rattlesnake Springs, & trails around the VC will be open," the park said in a short message on its website. "Reservations and fees are not required during this period."
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Inside the Magic

Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End

A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
LUBBOCK, TX
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
msn.com

15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023

Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
Q 105.7

9.5 Mile Hike in the Catskills Leads to Fascinating 40-Year-Old Find

According to legend, the Catskill Mountains are littered with wreckage from plane crashes - but they're not always easy to find. You never know what you'll come across when you go hiking throughout New York State. Endless acres of forest, waterfalls, and cliffs, summits provide for chance encounters with fascinating wildlife, creepy abandoned buildings, and perhaps even some fascinating wreckage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Robbie Newport

What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?

The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

868K+
Followers
95K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy