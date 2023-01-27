ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Gallego: Arizona Republicans will call any Democrat ‘too liberal’

By Julia Manchester, Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2iuh_0kTcVDZs00

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) compared his Senate run to those of Sens. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Friday when asked whether there was a lane for a progressive candidate in Arizona.

“We’ve litigated this already. This is the same thing they were saying about Fetterman. This is the same thing they were saying about Warnock,” Gallego told The Hill TV’s “What America’s Thinking.”

“I have the same voting record as [Sen.] Mark Kelly,” he continued, referring to his fellow Arizona Democrat. “And by the way, in Arizona, no matter who you are, no matter who, left, right or center, you are as a Democrat, you’re always going to be ‘too liberal’ when the Republicans attack you.”

Arizona has a history of electing statewide candidates that tend to be more moderate and break with their own party, including incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I) and the late Sen. John McCain (R).

“I think these D.C. labels don’t matter to voters in Arizona,” Gallego said. “They really just care about someone who understands them.”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics have rated the state’s 2024 Senate race as a “toss-up.”

Gallego announced Monday that he was running for Senate , setting up the possibility of an incumbent-on-incumbent general election challenge against Sinema. She announced late last year that she was leaving the Democratic Party to become an Independent , while still caucusing with Senate Democrats. Sinema has yet to announce whether she will run for reelection in 2024.

However, Gallego has been full-steam ahead in his bid for the upper chamber, raising an eye-popping $1 million in one day after announcing. The Hill first reported on Thursday that Gallego is stepping down from his job as head of Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm, to focus on his Senate campaign.

Gallego told HillTV that he has not been in contact with Sinema since announcing his campaign.

“No one really speaks to Sen. Sinema and that’s kind of the problem,” Gallego said. “The fact is she hasn’t spoken to anybody in Arizona.”

Gallego is also coming into the race on a high note, after running Bold PAC during the 2022 election campaign — the organization successfully defended all its incumbents and added nine new members to the CHC, a record.

That experience dialed the five-term Arizona congressman into national campaign and fundraising organizations, giving him the kind of large-scale campaign experience needed to run a successful Senate bid.

Democrats, particularly progressives, have viewed Sinema as a roadblock to passing key Democratic priorities. She and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have vocally defended the filibuster, a rule that requires most pieces of legislation to require at least 60 votes to pass in the Senate.

But some have expressed concerns that a three-way race between Sinema, Gallego and the eventual Republican nominee could sabotage Democratic efforts to hold the seat in 2024.

Gallego dismissed those concerns in the interview, predicting that if she Sinema runs, she would come in a “very, low, low third place.”

“There’s no concern on our behalf because we understand polling and more importantly we understand Arizonans,” he said. “She is very unpopular with Democrats and independents. Her running is more likely to pull from the Republicans because she basically has a ban on a lot of the values that people care about in Arizona.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 33

Jerome Carter
2d ago

all democrats are not liberal. that is totally wrong. Republicans spend money too just give it to different things. no one in government saves money.

Reply(2)
9
Viva Satire!
3d ago

Conservatives and Trump Supporters use the word 'Liberal' as a pejorative, rather than a Political Philosophy to help others such as the poor, sick, and elderly, which is what Christ taught Conservatives to do.

Reply(7)
12
Deidre
1d ago

"A ‘liberal paradise’ would be a place where everybody has guaranteed employment, free comprehensive health care, free education, free food, free housing, free clothing, free utilities and only law enforcement personnel have guns. And, believe it or not, such a liberal utopia does indeed exist. ... It’s called prison." ~ Joe Arpaio

Reply
7
Related
Augusta Free Press

Democrat flip in special election likely spells end for Youngkin’s presidential ambitions

Aaron Rouse’s win in the election to fill Jen Kiggans’ seat in the State Senate has put the final nail in the coffin on Glenn Youngkin’s presidential ambitions. Rouse, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kevin Adams in the special election in the Seventh District, which represents the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area, giving Democrats a 22-18 advantage in the State Senate.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"I have done nothing wrong": Mike Lindell says MyPillow lost $100 million after election fraud claims

MINNEAPOLIS -- MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is one of three candidates running for the most powerful position in the Republican party -- the Chair of the Republican National Committee. The election is next week.This comes as Lindell is facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit over his promotion of the Big Lie -- as well as the FBI's seizure of his cell phone.Lindell says the reason he can win is because Republicans are so divided -- and, as he points out, he has a lot of supporters.MORE: 'I Want Them To Sue Me': MyPillow's Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show...
MINNESOTA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Why Kyrsten Sinema is in deep trouble

There’s no shortage of Democratic senators in danger of losing their seats in 2024. Joe Manchin in ruby-red West Virginia. Jon Tester in solidly Republican Montana. Sherrod Brown in ever-more-conservative Ohio. And their colleagues in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — four of the purplest places on the map.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
DC News Now

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.  The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former […]
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
The Hill

The Hill

866K+
Followers
95K+
Post
617M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy