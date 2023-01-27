ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Biden administration awards $118 million for biofuel projects

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aI9ND_0kTcVCh900

The Department of Energy on Thursday announced a grant of $118 million in funding for domestic production of biofuels, part of the Biden administration’s emission-reduction goals.

Funding was divided between 17 projects , each of which received between $500,000 and $80 million, according to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. The projects are sited in nine states and the District of Columbia, according to the department. They are divided into four categories: emission reduction using ethanol and integrated biorefinery technology in the pre-pilot, pilot and demonstration stages.

Biofuels are quickly produced fuels derived from organic material, distinct from fossil fuels both for their renewability and the much shorter time span they take to produce. The federal government has set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the primary driver of climate change, by 70 percent by the end of the decade.

“The U.S. ethanol industry welcomes this announcement from Sec. Granholm and we applaud the Biden Administration for making this important investment in America’s energy future. The Administration clearly recognizes that biofuels like ethanol can provide immediate carbon reductions across the entire transportation sector,” Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) President Geoff Cooper said in a statement. RFA members were among the companies awarded funds by the Biden administration.

“These grants represent a big step forward on the path toward net-zero emissions by 2050. Not only will these investments result in new innovations and technologies, but they will also spur job creation and economic activity in communities across the country,” Cooper added.

The announcement comes just over a month after the Biden administration proposed an update to the biofuel blending standards, proposing to add the fuels used in electric vehicles for the first time. The proposal would increase the volume of biofuels required to blend into the national pool of retail fuel from 20.63 billion gallons in 2022 to 20.87 billion gallons in 2023. The mandate would further increase to 21.87 billion in 2024 and 22.68 billion in 2025.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 12

Tom Mendez
5d ago

biofuels are ready available what a waste of taxpayers money! this Biden administration has to go

Reply(2)
12
James Cole
5d ago

what's he doing switching from Electric right now to Bow fuels he doesn't know what he wants to do does he we already have biofuel it's available almost everywhere don't need no new Investments we don't need no Investments and new research on it we already have it we have had it for a while

Reply
4
Related
The Hill

Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff

White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s forthcoming departure from office has concerned liberals who have come to know him as a crucial ally in President Biden’s Washington. Klain, one of Biden’s oldest confidants, has worked to ease the Democratic Party’s divide, serving as connective tissue between progressives and the establishment figures closest to the…
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

868K+
Followers
95K+
Post
618M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy