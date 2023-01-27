Learn to Convert Your VHS Home Videos to DVD at the Public Library of Anniston

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 27, 2023

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, Febuary 1st at 2:001 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a class to learn how to transfer old VHS movies to digital and DVD formats using the Library of Thing’s VHS to DVD converter.

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

