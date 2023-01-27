ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Learn to Convert Your VHS Home Videos to DVD at the Public Library of Anniston

Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 27, 2023

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, Febuary 1st at 2:001 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a class to learn how to transfer old VHS movies to digital and DVD formats using the Library of Thing’s VHS to DVD converter.

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
