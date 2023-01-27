ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tip Off: Will the Knicks or Nets win Saturday’s showdown in Brooklyn?

By NY Post Video
 3 days ago

Alex Trataros of Knicks Fan TV and Robin Lundberg of the Talkin’ Nets podcast debate on whether the Knicks or Nets will win Satuday night’s showdown at the Barclays Center.

New York Post

76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor.  So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Breanna Stewart down to Liberty and Storm as Kevin Durant makes recruiting push

Kevin Durant is recruiting Breanna Stewart to Brooklyn.  The Nets star believes it would be “an incredible dynasty” if Stewart — the 28-year-old former MVP and two-time WNBA champion — were to join the Liberty. Both teams play at Barclays Center under the ownership of businessman Joe Tsai and his wife, Clara Wu Tsai.  “Stewie come here, it’s going to be ridiculous,” Durant said on the Monday episode of his “The ETCs” podcast — which came the day after Stewart reportedly narrowed down her options to the Seattle Storm or the Liberty. Stewart has been with the Storm since they selected her...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chris Russo takes hat out of ring to potentially replace Michael Kay on ESPN NY

Chris Russo does not envision a return to the local terrestrial radio scene. The Post’s Andrew Marchand first reported that Michael Kay is considering retiring from his ESPN New York show in afternoon drive when his contract expires later this year — he would remain the voice of the Yankees — and cited Russo as a potential long-shot to step into the role. Russo explained to Neil Best of Newsday he won’t leave SiriusXM by choice. “I’m not going to leave Sirius, let’s put it that way,” Russo said. “I love Sirius so much. They’ve been good to me. “I’m not ruling...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eli Manning details ‘interesting’ return to Philadelphia for Giants’ playoff game

Eli Manning laid out the rules for his 11-year-old daughter Ava when the duo trekked to Philadelphia earlier this month for the Giants’ Divisional Round playoff game against the Eagles. “Whatever you hear or see in Philadelphia, stays in Philadelphia,” Manning recalled during a recent appearance on “The Carton Show.” “You can’t bring that back to school. We don’t need you being expelled. Don’t do anything you saw and give those gestures to a teacher.” The Giants legend, 42, went into futher detail about his “interesting” visit to Philadelphia, explaining that Ava learned a few new gestures and words from Eagles fans. “She...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Eagles fan Jalen Brunson ‘caught off-guard’ by Empire State Building’s Philly turn

Jalen Brunson was among those immediately incredulous that the Empire State Building was lit up in green and white Sunday night following the Eagles’ advancement to Super Bowl 2023. The Knicks’ point guard and former Villanova star’s shock was rooted in being a Philadelphia fan, however. Brunson tweeted “LOL what” Sunday night as a quoted reply of a photo of the illuminated skyscraper. “I was caught off-guard. I would never think anything in New York would turn Philly green,” Brunson said after Knicks practice Monday in Tarrytown. “So it was a little off for me, but I got a good kick out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Chandler Parsons clowns LeBron James for massive referee tantrum

Chandler Parsons thinks LeBron James went way too far in his tantrum against the refs. The ensemble on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” was discussing the play in which James appeared to be hacked by Jayson Tatum in the closing seconds of Lakers-Celtics on Saturday night. No foul was called and James threw a massive fit. “I could watch my French bulldog get ran over by the mailman right now, and I would not react like that. I swear to God,” Parsons said. “That was one of the crazier reactions.” The Celtics ultimately won, 125-121 in overtime. Parsons nonetheless turned it into a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kevin Durant gets roasted by Shaq on Twitter for ‘a simple question’

Shaquille O’Neal was savage for this. After LeBron James was heckled by a fan for his hairline last week, O’Neal kept that same energy in a fiery tweet about Kevin Durant’s hair. It all started Saturday when Durant responded to a headline about O’Neal, who said he did not know who Rui Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for the former Wizards forward last Monday. “If you ain’t a top-10 player, I don’t know who you are,” O’Neal said on “Inside the NBA” at the time, adding that he would’ve preferred a trade for Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
New York Post

NHL’s stupid playoff format very definition of insanity

We know that it has been said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting a different result. I’m not sure whether that definition applies to the NHL and its playoff format or to me for writing about just about annually for the last decade. Both, I suspect. I get that the NHL does nothing to provide rewards for success and everything in its power to level the playing field. The punitive hard cap, of course, is the essence of the league’s commitment to imposing restrictions that most significantly hamstring successful teams more quickly than others. So too is...
New York Post

Yankees aiming to take YES Network direct-to-consumer by Opening Day

YES Network is working toward offering its service direct-to-consumer by Yankees Opening Day at the end of March, The Post has learned. Here’s what you need to know: 1. While the aim is to be up and running by the time the Yankees face the Giants on March 30, YES won’t press go unless everything is lined up, so the start date could be moved. In late July, Yankees president and YES chairman Randy Levine said on WFAN’s “Carton & Roberts” that YES would have a DTC product “very soon.” 2. While a DTC offering would allow viewers to bypass cable and satellite...
New York Post

