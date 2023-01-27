ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?

The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick

ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?

The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA

