Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
atozsports.com
Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked
The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!
So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
'Tom Brady Signing with Jerry' Cowboys 'Possible,' Gossips Esiason
From Boomer Esiason: "Tom Brady is a free agent, there’s a possibility. … Could you imagine Jerry Jones and Tom Brady'' together on the Cowboys?
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: 3 biggest draft needs ahead of free agency
The Dallas Cowboys go into free agency with a number of key players up for contract extensions. TE Dalton Schultz, DB Donovan Wilson, RB Tony Pollard, LB Leighton Vander Esch just to name a few. However, the MO of the Cowboys has and likely will continue to be through the...
DeMeco Ryans 'expected' to be hired as Houston Texans head coach
Former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans has done a phenomenal job as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and he is now expected to become the next head coach for the Houston Texans, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Ryans and the 49ers’ season came...
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return For 49ers By Super Bowl Sunday
San Francisco 49ers fans today received an update on Jimmy Garoppolo's health status, and the timing couldn't be more interesting. Garoppolo on Friday said it's "up in the air" as to whether he'd make a Super Bowl appearance. And now, with the Niners' biggest game of the season looming, the ...
Sporting News
What channel is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on today? Time, rosters & top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to know
One of several college football showcases on tap ahead of NFL draft season, Saturday will feature the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, in which college football all-stars square off on teams coached by Eddie George and Jeff Fisher. Following the Collegiate Bowl are the higher-profile East-West Shrine Bowl and, of course, the...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Coach Hire: Is McAdoo a Reason for Kellen Delay?
The Dallas Cowboys' foot-dragging on their decision on the job future of Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator, seems difficult to explain. Other top coordinators around the NFL are flying off the shelves, including some guys like Nathaniel Hackett, a Mike McCarthy protege who moved from being the fired Broncos head coach to being the Jets coordinator.
Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been strongly linked to the Houston Texans head coaching job, but the organization started the process unsure if he would even be interested in the position. In 2016, Ryans sued the Texans, the NFL, and local authorities for $10 million, claiming that the state of the NRG... The post Report reveals why Texans were unsure DeMeco Ryans would want coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Broncos Talking to 'Mystery' HC Candidate: Here's Who it Could Be
Who are these "unknown candidates" the Denver Broncos are talking to?
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
7 QB Prospects Vikings Fans Should Know Heading into the Senior Bowl
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an annual event down in Mobile, Alabama, that allows NFL Draft prospects to show off their skills in simulated real-game scenarios as well as drills and practices. Throughout this next week, 2023 Draft prospects will once again gather for the event, with practices taking...
Cowboys Mock Draft: Need More Help at WR or CB?
Whether the Cowboys choose to plug roster holes in free agency with veterans or in the draft with possible project players, one thing is certain: Dallas has to improve the roster, period.
49ers Officially Announce Christian McCaffrey's Game Status
Concern in the San Francisco 49ers world had been palpable for Christian McCaffrey after he suffered a calf contusion in the divisional round. Both Kyle Shanahan and McCaffrey indicated this week that he'd be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team just made the news ...
Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job?
The hype surrounding Sean Payton’s potential return to the NFL next season has died down a bit in recent days, as many believe he will return to FOX as an analyst. Could the New Orleans Saints be responsible for that? Payton is under contract with the Saints through 2024. Any team that hired him as... The post Saints standing in way of Sean Payton landing new job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
