Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie McDevitt’s Relationship Timeline: See Photos
Swiping right for love! Jason Kelce found a sweet connection with Kylie McDevitt after matching on an online dating app. “Thank goodness you swiped right too,” the former hockey coach wrote via Instagram in November 2015, sharing her first photo with the Philadelphia Eagles athlete. Shortly after the pair began dating, McDevitt became the football […]
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Tony Romo For His Call Of Bengals-Chiefs
When Tony Romo started with CBS, he immediately became one of the most beloved analysts in the business. However, the tune has changed in a hurry. NFL fans aren't impressed with Romo's call of the Bengals-Chiefs game this Sunday night. The biggest complain appears to be a simple ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo Tonight
The NFL world doesn't seem to be as all-in on Tony Romo as it was when the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback first joined the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, CBS has the call of the AFC Championship Game, featuring the Chiefs and the Bengals, with Romo and his play-by-play man, Jim Nantz, on the ...
Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup
The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team... The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
NFL World Reacts To Eric Bieniemy Announcement
Despite being a head coaching candidate in almost every coaching cycle for five years, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy did not get any requests for head coaching interviews this cycle. An interesting new report could explain the reason. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, ...
NFL World Convinced Huge Penalty Was Missed On Punt Return
Was a key penalty missed on the Kansas City Chiefs' punt return with less than a minute remaining in the game? Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore had a huge punt return leading to the game-winning, Super Bowl-appearance clinching field goal by Harrison Butker. But did the Chiefs get away with a block in ...
Super Bowl 2023: Worst national anthems, ranked
Let's begin this ranking of the worst Super Bowl national anthem performances by stipulating that "The Star-Spangled Banner" is a hard song to sing. It runs from the lowest lows to the highest highs, and if you can hold that ending "free" for as long as it demands, you're a better singer than most. Plus, you're performing in front of 100 million people, which can pucker up even the finest troubadour. So let's admire the courage it takes to even attempt the song.
FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed
FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
NBC Sports
49ers' Purdy reveals most unexpected lesson NFL has taught him
If you were wondering why 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has maintained a poised and confident nature since taking over as a starter, it’s not on accident. The 23-year-old is on the verge of rewriting NFL history and is one win away from taking the 49ers’ storybook 2022 season to Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl LVII.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson delivers brutal message to PGA
Phil Mickelson may be with LIV Golf and out of the PGA Tour, but he appears to keep tabs on his old stomping grounds still. Mickelson (seen above at a LIV tournament last October) must have spent Saturday afternoon watching the final round of The Farmers Insurance Open. During the afternoon, he took to Twitter to call out the PGA Tour for hypocrisy regarding rules regulating shorts on the course during sanctioned events.
NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before NFC Championship
Anita Baker was the performer of the National Anthem before Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Baker let it all out during her rendition of it and naturally, it led to a lot of takes from the NFL Community on Twitter. "I’m sorry but ...
Micah Parsons Ticked Off Eagles Fans With Tweet Today
All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons had fun trolling the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. As you might imagine, the "message" isn't going over well with the fans. Even though his team (the Dallas Cowboys) are on the couch watching, he still managed to tweet about how Eagles players didn't want ...
NFL Fines San Francisco 49ers Linebacker for Hit on Dallas Cowboys Running Back
Dre Greenlaw’s paycheck will take a hit for a hit he levied on Ezekiel Elliott last weekend. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was slapped with a fine by the NFL on Saturday for the action. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that the league fined Greenlaw $10,609 for...
Mental_Floss
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0