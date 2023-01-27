Let's begin this ranking of the worst Super Bowl national anthem performances by stipulating that "The Star-Spangled Banner" is a hard song to sing. It runs from the lowest lows to the highest highs, and if you can hold that ending "free" for as long as it demands, you're a better singer than most. Plus, you're performing in front of 100 million people, which can pucker up even the finest troubadour. So let's admire the courage it takes to even attempt the song.

5 HOURS AGO