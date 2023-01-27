‘Lucky’ — Abandoned Dog Rescued in Elkins Park — Still in Need of One More Stroke of Good Fortune

Lucky, as rescuers found him on SEPTA tracks not far from Elkins Park; having healed, he's been waiting two months for a new home. Photo by Philly Rescue Angels at NBC 10.

In an NBC 10 update to a story MONTCO.Today ran in Dec., “Lucky” — a pit-bull mix rescued from a set of SEPTA tracks near Elkins Park in Nov. 2022 — has recovered well. All he needs now, according to an NBC10 story update from Karen Hua and David Chang, is a new, permanent home.

Lucky’s saviors were representatives of Philly Rescue Angels Inc., a nonprofit devoted to helping abandoned, abused, and neglected animals.

The organization’s volunteers found Lucky near the Lawndale train station.

“When we got there, he wasn’t able to move. His back leg was immobile,” said Sidara Son. Adjacent to the pup was a leash and unclipped collar. Those signs, to Son, indicated that “… someone actually brought him here and dumped him.”

Some of the hesitation regarding welcoming Lucky into an area home may be related to his breed.

The American Pit Bull Terrier, according to the American Kennel Club , has characteristics that include “…strength, confidence, zest for life, and an eagerness to please.”

The breed standard notes that they make “excellent family companions and have always been noted for their love of children.”

The organization’s experts do, however, recommend diligent socialization and obedience training for these dogs, owing to their “powerful physique.”