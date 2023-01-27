Adamski family honored by state maple syrup producers

Members of the Adamski family of Antigo had a sweet time at the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association (WMSPA) Winter Institute and Maple Vendor Trade Show in Marshfield on Jan. 14.

Jim and Sara Adamski of Adamski Sugar Bush, Antigo, were presented with the 2022 Producers of the Year award. The award went to two maple syrup producers who go above and beyond whenever asked to do anything for the Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association, in any job they do or volunteer to do, and especially for Jim Adamski’s parents and family.

Jim Adamski’s parents, Gary and Vicky, were presented with an honorary life member award in recognition of their contributions to the association and the maple syrup industry.

Jim Adamski has been a past president of the association, a delegate to the North American Maple Syrup Council and has been on the board of directors for many years. Jim and Sara Adamski have worked at the Wisconsin State Fair selling maple products for the association.

Jim Adamski helped organize the North American Maple Syrup Council annual convention in La Crosse and has put on many workshops for the Winter Institutes. He has shared his knowledge of the maple industry with other state association, including putting on workshops for the Minnesota Maple Association where he has been invited back as a guest speaker several times.

Jim and Sara Adamski are fourth generation maple producers in the Adamski family. Jim Adamski, with the help of his father and grandfather, tapped 100 trees in his grandfather’s woods in 1988, at the age of 15, as a 4-H project and FFA project.

That year Jim Adamski sold Reynolds Sugar Bush 110 pounds of syrup. After his expenses, his profit that year was $2.80. He thought this could be a money-making business.

Adamski’s FFA teacher nominated him for the State FFA Degree. In 1989, he worked for Reynolds Sugar Bush, collecting sap. That same year, with his FFA teacher, high school principal and parents, he traveled to Kansas City for the National FFA Conference where he received the American FFA Degree.

History is repeating itself for in the Adamski family. Jim and Sara’s son, Jacob, at the age of 5, started tapping the maple trees in his grandpa’s back yard. Sara Adamski, being a 4-H leader, encouraged Jacob to join 4-H at the age of 5.

Now the fifth generation of syrup producers, Jacob has exhibited his maple syrup at the Langlade County Fair for the past 10 years and has always received blue ribbons.

Today, the Adamskis along with their son, Jacob, tap about 10,000 trees and take in sap from another 4,000 taps. In 2016, Adamski Sugar Bush became a certified organic producer of maple syrup.