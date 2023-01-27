ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Geneva man sentenced to prison for meth after motorcycle crash

GENEVA, Neb. — A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison after authorities found meth near him after a motorcycle crash. Federal prosecutors say Kurt Heckenliable, 51, will spend 15 years in federal prison on a meth possession charge. Authorities say in September of 2021, state troopers...
GENEVA, NE
foxnebraska.com

KSNB Local4

FOX 28 Spokane

3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle

SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

foxnebraska.com

New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

