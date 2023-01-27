Read full article on original website
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Geneva man sentenced to prison for meth after motorcycle crash
GENEVA, Neb. — A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison after authorities found meth near him after a motorcycle crash. Federal prosecutors say Kurt Heckenliable, 51, will spend 15 years in federal prison on a meth possession charge. Authorities say in September of 2021, state troopers...
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
Law enforcement investigating after threat cancels school at Thayer Central
HEBRON, Neb. — Thayer County Community Schools in Hebron is closed Monday due to an apparent threat. In a news release Saturday, the school district said the closure is out of an abundance of caution due to a threat received Friday. Staff are not to report to school. The...
Lincoln Police make arrests in ongoing homemade explosives investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) has made two arrests so far in an ongoing homemade explosives investigation in Lincoln. On Wednesday, January 25, at approximately 1:00 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates near NW 7th and West Cornhusker Highway.
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
Woman stabbed 69-year-old in car theft attempt near Waverly, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 69-year-old man was stabbed four times during a car theft attempt near Waverly, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were sent to an area near North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road around 6:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a stabbing.
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
Nebraska police departments denounce officers accused in Tyre Nichol’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police chiefs from Lincoln and Omaha are condemning the alleged actions of five Memphis officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. The four videos appear to show five officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols between two scenes.
New GIPD chief shares plans and ideas to recruit more officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kevin Denney has 30 years in law enforcement. Coming from the police department in Jarrell, Texas, Denney started his journey as Grand Island Police Chief on January 16th. “I’m excited to be here,” Denney said. “Meeting the community and meeting the police officers here has...
'Outrage, anger and profound sadness': Lincoln mayor, police chief comment on Tyre Nichols case
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials in Nebraska's capital city shared their thoughts following the release of a video showing police officers in Memphis beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. "I offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "His...
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
