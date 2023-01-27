Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
rejournals.com
Growth and Northwest Indiana go hand in hand, and the region is just getting started
Northwest Indiana has made a name as one of the most sought-after regions to do business, and the reasons speak for themselves. Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Jeff Bennett, Managing Partner at McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, a full-service, geographically-based commercial real estate firm, to discuss why the broader community has been a go-to.
22 WSBT
Security threat prompts Oaklawn Psychiatric Elkhart campus closure for third day
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Oaklawn Psychiatric Center of Elkhart will be closed Wednesday. A security threat prompted its closure Monday and Tuesday. According to Oaklawn's Facebook page, the Goshen, South Bend and Mishawaka campuses will remain open. Anyone who planned to go to the Elkhart location for an open...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
22 WSBT
Oaklawn's Elkhart campus to reopen Thursday after security threat
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Oaklawn's Elkhart campus was closed, out of an abundance of caution, for 3 days citing a security threat. In Facebook posts they said their Elkhart campus would be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. They said they have been working with Elkhart Police to determine the next step.
22 WSBT
DTSB Winter Restaurant Weeks runs through February 5
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You can get a good dinner and help a great cause this week. It's Winter Restaurant Week. Approximately 10% of the proceeds for every meal will be donated to Beacon Children's Hospital. WSBT 22 photojournalist Mark Honaker gives us a look at the tradition.
abc57.com
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
22 WSBT
Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
22 WSBT
Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame
Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
22 WSBT
South Bend International Airport sees increase in gun confiscations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The number of guns confiscated at the South Bend International Airport more than doubled last year. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune report TSA found 11 guns in carry-on bags. This is up from five the previous two years. A spokesperson says it...
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana
Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County voter registration board abolishment to be determined
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Commission will vote on abolishing the voter registration board Tuesday evening. This is after the vote was pushed back earlier this month. If the voter registration board is abolished, voter registration duties would be transferred to the County Clerk. Supporters...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools holds job fair
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Community Schools kicked off its jobs fair Tuesday. The goal is to fill teaching and non-teaching positions in the district. On-site interviews will be held for support roles including classroom assistants, building services, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. “ECS is...
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in Indiana
Indiana is a state filled with plenty of history and urban legends. From abandoned towns and buildings to cemeteries and homes that are allegedly haunted, there is so much to explore within the Hoosier State.
22 WSBT
Black Lives Matter South Bend holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Black Lives Matter South Bend held a prayer vigil following the release of the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. About 20 people gathered at St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church to pray for Tyre and his family. The event was open to the public and...
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol and better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Mayor Marcus Muhammad showed off the city’s work at a recent summit hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. Oaklawn’s...
NBC Chicago
2 in Custody After Stolen Vehicle Rams Police Cars in NW Indiana, Leads Officers on Chase
Two suspects are in custody and two remain at-large after police say a stolen vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle and led officers on a multi-state chase Monday afternoon. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an officer observed a Honda SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.
22 WSBT
State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
22 WSBT
South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
22 WSBT
Common Council meeting rescheduled after cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller has announced a special meeting of the Common Council on Monday, February 6. The meeting will address all items from the scheduled meeting on January 23, which was cancelled due to a recommendation from the Public Access Counselor regarding the state’s Open Door Law.
Comments / 0