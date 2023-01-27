ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

rejournals.com

Growth and Northwest Indiana go hand in hand, and the region is just getting started

Northwest Indiana has made a name as one of the most sought-after regions to do business, and the reasons speak for themselves. Illinois Real Estate Journal recently spoke with Jeff Bennett, Managing Partner at McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage, a full-service, geographically-based commercial real estate firm, to discuss why the broader community has been a go-to.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Mishawaka restaurant under new ownership

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A long time staple in downtown Mishawaka has a new owner. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune say Bruce and Pat Tassel have sold Doc Pierce's to Kurt Janowsky, the CEO of Navarre Hospitality Group. He owns several other local restaurants including the Emporium...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Oaklawn's Elkhart campus to reopen Thursday after security threat

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — Oaklawn's Elkhart campus was closed, out of an abundance of caution, for 3 days citing a security threat. In Facebook posts they said their Elkhart campus would be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. They said they have been working with Elkhart Police to determine the next step.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

DTSB Winter Restaurant Weeks runs through February 5

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — You can get a good dinner and help a great cause this week. It's Winter Restaurant Week. Approximately 10% of the proceeds for every meal will be donated to Beacon Children's Hospital. WSBT 22 photojournalist Mark Honaker gives us a look at the tradition.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City man charged in deadly pedestrian crash near Notre Dame

Charges have been filed against a Michigan City man in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Notre Dame last September. Court documents say Donald Culpepper allegedly had methamphetamine and THC in his system when he hit Thomas Keyser with his vehicle. Culpepper was charged with one...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore Public Schools purchases land, explores expansion options

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Lakeshore Public Schools is acquiring nearly 20 acres of land, in a more than quarter of a million-dollar purchase to help the district, to help the district grow. Superintendent Greg Eding says he is thrilled about the acquisition. For years, it looked like the plot...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Elkhart, Indiana

Concord Mall is an enclosed shopping mall serving Elkhart, Indiana in the United States. It opened in 1972 and is anchored by JCPenney, and Hobby Lobby. Concord Mall opened in August 1972, anchored by Montgomery Ward and Robertson's, a division of Gamble-Skogmo. J. C. Penney was added as a third anchor in 1976.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart Community Schools holds job fair

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Community Schools kicked off its jobs fair Tuesday. The goal is to fill teaching and non-teaching positions in the district. On-site interviews will be held for support roles including classroom assistants, building services, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, and secretarial staff. “ECS is...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

State Road 23 reopens following fire in Starke County

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Part of State Road 23 is now open in Starke County, after being closed due to a fire. The call came in around 4:15 p.m. CST, for a residential fire about a mile and a half north of State Road 8, a little east of Knox.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Common Council meeting rescheduled after cancellation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Mayor James Mueller has announced a special meeting of the Common Council on Monday, February 6. The meeting will address all items from the scheduled meeting on January 23, which was cancelled due to a recommendation from the Public Access Counselor regarding the state’s Open Door Law.
