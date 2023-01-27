Read full article on original website
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Kate Hudson Shows Us How Barbiecore Is Done In A Plunging Pink Dress—She Looks Amazing!
Kate Hudson just nailed the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend in a stunning, low-cut pink gown while gracing Variety‘s Directors to Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, turned heads at the event in the rosy Huishan Zhang gown that featured a deep v-shaped neckline, a Grecian-esque silhouette, ruffle detailing, a cinched belt around her tiny waist, and breathtaking, flowing fabric.
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Fans Are Disgusted With Ellen Degeneres’ ‘Humiliating’ Comments About Taylor Swift’s Dating Life In Resurfaced Video
Over the past week, a controversial 2012 clip of Ellen Degeneres interviewing Taylor Swift resurfaced and went viral on social media, with thousands of fans (including famous names like Emily Ratajkowski) coming to Swift’s defense and criticizing Degeneres. In the video (which was uploaded onto TikTok by user @thatnostalgicgirl)...
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Meghan Markle Glows In A Scalloped Swimsuit For Beach Date With Prince Harry
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has timeless, elegant and effortlessly chic style, and as seen in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, she is just as stylish when relaxing at home with her fam as she is on the red carpet. In one episode of the Duke and...
Kendall Jenner Simmers In See-Through Black Dress For A Night Out
Kendall Jenner can wear anything and make it something that inspires a trend (like tights as pants, for example). The supermodel always looks seriously amazing dressed up or dressed down. But when we saw the see-through black dress she recently wore for a night out in Los Angeles, we were truly wowed.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
4 Face-Framing Hairstyles That Make Woman Over 40 Look 10 Years Younger
A good haircut has the capacity to transform your entire face. As you grow older, it’s especially important to choose a flattering style that will compliment your features and enhance your youthful appearance without drawing the eye to natural signs ...
Blake Lively Was Just Cast in the Film Adaptation of This Bestselling Novel & It’s Only $10 on Amazon Right Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a unique sense of excitement we feel when one of our favorite novels gets the big screen treatment — and it’s happening yet again. Blake Lively is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. This page-turner is climbing the Amazon charts as we speak, and you can buy your own copy for just $10 right now. Now, if you’re new to the Colleen Hoover craze...
These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs
Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
