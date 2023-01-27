ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POPSUGAR

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
shefinds

Kate Hudson Shows Us How Barbiecore Is Done In A Plunging Pink Dress—She Looks Amazing!

Kate Hudson just nailed the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend in a stunning, low-cut pink gown while gracing Variety‘s Directors to Watch Brunch at Parker Palm Springs. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, turned heads at the event in the rosy Huishan Zhang gown that featured a deep v-shaped neckline, a Grecian-esque silhouette, ruffle detailing, a cinched belt around her tiny waist, and breathtaking, flowing fabric.
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic

Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
SheKnows

Blake Lively Was Just Cast in the Film Adaptation of This Bestselling Novel & It’s Only $10 on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a unique sense of excitement we feel when one of our favorite novels gets the big screen treatment — and it’s happening yet again. Blake Lively is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. This page-turner is climbing the Amazon charts as we speak, and you can buy your own copy for just $10 right now. Now, if you’re new to the Colleen Hoover craze...
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs

Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy