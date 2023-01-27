If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a unique sense of excitement we feel when one of our favorite novels gets the big screen treatment — and it’s happening yet again. Blake Lively is set to star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel It Ends with Us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. This page-turner is climbing the Amazon charts as we speak, and you can buy your own copy for just $10 right now. Now, if you’re new to the Colleen Hoover craze...

2 DAYS AGO