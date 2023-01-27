Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Two dead in Floyd County crash, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams told WYMT two county employees were involved in a crash on Monday. He said the crash happened in the Allen community on KY 1428 near the Worldwide Equipment Building. Williams added one...
wklw.com
One Dies After Jumping Into Levisa Fork
The identity of the man, who died after umping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Pike Co has been released. Officials say the incident took place in Pikeville on Wednesday behind Long John Silver’s on Mayo Circle. Kentucky State Police identified the man 51 year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville. Troopers said Gooslin jumped into the River after fleeing from a traffic stop. Gooslin’s body was pulled from the Big Sandy River after crews searched for him for several hours. Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pike Co Emergency Management and the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent hours searching for Gooslin before his body was recovered. Pikeville Fire had used swift water rescue team to lead the search. Troopers say Gooslin was free on an unsecured bond awaiting trial in a drug trafficking case, after being arrested back in August. Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
wklw.com
Death Investigation Underway In Magoffin County
Magoffin Co Officials are investigating after finding a dead body. Police were seen working for several hours on Bloomington Road near Beaver Pond Road on Tuesday night. The body has been sent off for an autopsy while Kentucky State Police are still trying to determine the cause of death. The person’s name has not been released and more information is expected soon.
wymt.com
Johnson County officials looking for missing person
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Johnson County are looking for a missing person. Nina Hitchcock was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Sitka community. She was wearing green scrub pants and leaving her home in a silver SUV with two men. If you have any information,...
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant sees growth following July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett area of Floyd County was one of many communities across the region that were rocked by flood waters in July 2022. “Pure chaos,” said Garrett Fountain owner Amber Sparkman. “Everywhere you could look, there was people that were getting devastated. They lost their home, people lost their businesses, their place of work.”
wymt.com
Hazard businessman, founding member of Lost Creek VFD dies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard entrepreneur and founding chief of the Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department has died. According to Engle-Bowling Funeral Home, J.M. Smith died Wednesday at the age of 83. Smith was born in Lost Creek and was a U.S. Army Veteran, owner of Hazard Fire &...
Kentucky man charged with DUI, child neglect in West Virginia hit-and-run
A Kentucky man is facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including DUI and child neglect, after allegedly crashing into multiple vehicles during a hit-and-run in Cabell County.
wymt.com
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
wymt.com
Ruvil Hale is home: Decades-old missing person case laid to rest
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - For more nearly 33 years, the family of Ruvil Hale has been waiting for answers. Sunday, they will lay to rest the case of his disappearance. Hale, a husband, father, and former coal miner, was last seen at the Paintsville Health Care Center on July 3, 1990. Only 43 at the time, he had a host of medical issues, was known to have seizures, and had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Though officers had little leads at the time, reports claim he was believed to be traveling in a Ford Tempo that disappeared from the area the same day.
Powell County sheriff audit investigating possible conflict of interest
The Kentucky Auditor said the Powell County Sheriff has an employee with two jobs.
wymt.com
Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in Floyd County
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a routine traffic stop for what police call an equipment violation leads to two men facing a host of charges and nearly 70 grams of drugs off the streets. Prestonburg Police stopped a Chevy pickup truck early Wednesday morning on KY 114...
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Arrest Pike County Couple for Drug Trafficking
A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a drug investigation in the Belfry community on January 18, 2022. A trooper from Post 9 contacted an intoxicated male at a local gas station. During the investigation, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle of the intoxicated male. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Additionally, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a sum of cash were seized.
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
WKYT 27
Fleming County Schools addresses rumors about possible threat
FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fleming County Schools is addressing rumors about a student bringing a gun to school. The school district says the rumor of a possible threat was false. The school administration says it has identified several students who were involved in spreading the rumor. District leaders say...
ashlandbeacon.com
Beloved Husband, Father Community Mourning Loss of Josh Stewart
As loved ones rally to support the family and friends of Josh Stewart, it is clear that he left lasting memories full of love for those who knew him. Josh lost his life in a tragic accident on January 8, and people who knew him are still reeling from the loss of this young family man. One thing that helps during times of extreme grief is sharing stories of a life well-lived, full of promise, love, friendship and faith.
