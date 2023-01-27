The identity of the man, who died after umping into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Pike Co has been released. Officials say the incident took place in Pikeville on Wednesday behind Long John Silver’s on Mayo Circle. Kentucky State Police identified the man 51 year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville. Troopers said Gooslin jumped into the River after fleeing from a traffic stop. Gooslin’s body was pulled from the Big Sandy River after crews searched for him for several hours. Kentucky State Police, Pikeville Police, Pikeville Fire Department, Millard Fire Department, Pike Co Emergency Management and the Department of Fish and Wildlife spent hours searching for Gooslin before his body was recovered. Pikeville Fire had used swift water rescue team to lead the search. Troopers say Gooslin was free on an unsecured bond awaiting trial in a drug trafficking case, after being arrested back in August. Gooslin’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO