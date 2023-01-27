Read full article on original website
Bakery Butter Cookies
These super pretty Italian Bakery Butter Cookies or (jelly sticks) are s delicious butter cookies the ones you usually find behind the glass in an Italian bakery. Using a pastry tube or a cookie press/gun is a useful tool in the kitchen to get them to look professional in shapes and one of the tricks and tips.
gordonramsayclub.com
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
Allrecipes.com
German Chocolate Cupcakes
Combine evaporated milk, butter, brown sugar, sugar, egg yolks, and salt in a saucepan. Cook over medium-high, whisking constantly, until it coats the back of a spoon, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in coconut, pecans, and almond extract. Transfer to a medium bowl, and cool in the refrigerator, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until just chilled, about 1 hour.
gordonramsayclub.com
Sour Cherry Chocolate Pie
This chocolate sour cherry pie is a delicious version of the traditional sour cherry pie taste enriched with deep chocolate flavor. Surprise your loved ones with this delicious treat that is so simple and easy to prepare and still really yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:
thecountrycook.net
Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
Food Network Star Nigella Lawson's Molten Chocolate Cakes "Choco Pots" A Chocolate Lover's Dream
Chocoholics unite! I found our ultimate chocolate dessert. Here's a quick and easy, 5 ingredient dessert from the Domestic Goddess (as her fans call her) that can be made in only 20 minutes. I have made this recipe so many times, and it never seems to fail. All chocolate addicts really love it.
gordonramsayclub.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
gordonramsayclub.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Chocolate Chip Bars
If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and is so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as if you made them from scratch!
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
Pastry with Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.
Allrecipes.com
Overnight Breakfast Bake with Ham, Cheese, and Croissants
Spray an 8x8-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Cut croissants into 1 inch cubes (about 4 cups, loosely packed) and spread out on the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with cheese and ham. Combine eggs, milk, sour cream, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Beat the...
12tomatoes.com
Ree Drummond’s Fried Cheesecake Bites
Every bit as tasty as the name implies. If you love a good cheesecake then you’ll know how just many types of cheesecake there are out there. A classic cheesecake, made in the oven then slowly cooled, is of course a favorite. But, you can also make cheesecake bites à la Ree Drummond, made with a coating on the outside that’s to die for. There’s no baking involved and you can eat these straight from the pan as soon as they’re done frying.
The Daily South
Grapefruit-Cream Cheese Hand Pies
These grapefruit hand pies strike a nice balance of sweet and bitter. The cream cheese adds a great tang that complements the grapefruit preserves, while turbinado sugar adds crunch on top. A simple powdered sugar glaze that uses grapefruit juice adds a zing of fresh citrus flavor to each bite. Although if you can’t find grapefruit preserves, orange marmalade would make a great substitution.
Food & Wine
Italian Beef Sandwiches
Perfect Italian beef sandwiches don’t just happen overnight; it’s a labor of love to make flawlessly tender roast beef and a deeply flavorful jus. Our sandwich is topped with homemade giardiniera and roasted sweet peppers to bring savory, bright, and sweet flavors all into balance. Giardiniera, an Italian...
gordonramsayclub.com
Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake
This Guinness Chocolate Cheesecake is so special, creamy, chocolatey, and very delicious! It goes perfectly with a glass of Guinness beer or espresso coffee. Your boyfriend or husband will love the chocolate and beer combination. Plus, it is also a great dessert choice for ladies night. Here is the recipe:
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
How to Make Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins Like a Pro
A freshly baked muffin may be my ideal gluten-free breakfast. This treat is as enjoyable with a leisurely cup of coffee as it is on the go. Sadly, many gluten-free muffins miss the mark. They’re too dense or much too sweet, or they’re so starchy that I’m hungry moments after eating.
