Every bit as tasty as the name implies. If you love a good cheesecake then you’ll know how just many types of cheesecake there are out there. A classic cheesecake, made in the oven then slowly cooled, is of course a favorite. But, you can also make cheesecake bites à la Ree Drummond, made with a coating on the outside that’s to die for. There’s no baking involved and you can eat these straight from the pan as soon as they’re done frying.

3 DAYS AGO