TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Airbnb has warned Chiefs fans of potential scams and has provided ways to stay safe if they plan to book a stay to watch the Super Bowl in Arizona. On Monday, Jan. 30, Airbnb says it released a guest safety and bookings guide for Chiefs fans headed to the Greater Phoenix Area for the Big Game in February. While area hotels have reportedly been sold out for months, well before Kansas City advanced to the game, fans can still find affordable options with Airbnb hosts.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO