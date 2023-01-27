Read full article on original website
KS Tourism Home on the Range tribute
Volunteers for the Moms Demand Action organization took to Hummer Sports Park to raise awareness on gun safety. They planned to distribute food from Harvesters' mobile distribution food pantry, but miscommunication on the part of the company led to a no-show.
Public trail supporters gather Monday at the Statehouse in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public trail advocates gathered Monday at the Statehouse in Topeka to hear a nationally known speaker and generate support in one-on-one meetings with lawmakers. The Sunflower State Trail Appreciation Day began at 8:30 a.m. and was scheduled to continue until 2:30 p.m. Around 125 trail enthusiasts...
Topeka service groups join to host Celebrate Community Blood Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six Topeka service clubs are joining to serve the community’s need for blood donations. The Celebrate Community blood drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Fairlawn Plaza in Topeka. Kristen Conrad with Kiwanis, Irene Haws with Topeka Lions and Jimmy Brough with...
Topeka Home Show marks 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Home Show is celebrating 60 years of meeting your home needs. The show takes place Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at Stormont Vail Events Center. Topeka Area Building Association President Katy Nelson visited Eye on NE Kansas to preview what’s in store. Nelson...
Master Overbey’s hosts free women’s self-defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Master Overbey’s in Topeka hosted a free women’s self-defense workshop Saturday. The event had a comprehensive, interactive seminar that covered several topics, teaching women how to avoid conflicts and escape bodily harm. The martial arts studio covered topics such as conflict avoidance, home and...
NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023. NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.
A frigid start to the week
Chiefs fans gathered to watch their team in the AFC Championship game.
Kansas family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Airbnb warns Chiefs fans of potential scams when booking stays in Arizona
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Airbnb has warned Chiefs fans of potential scams and has provided ways to stay safe if they plan to book a stay to watch the Super Bowl in Arizona. On Monday, Jan. 30, Airbnb says it released a guest safety and bookings guide for Chiefs fans headed to the Greater Phoenix Area for the Big Game in February. While area hotels have reportedly been sold out for months, well before Kansas City advanced to the game, fans can still find affordable options with Airbnb hosts.
New street closures to heavily impact downtown Topeka drivers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New closures will change the traffic pattern and heavily impact drivers in downtown Topeka. Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday, Feb. 1, EMCON will continue with its Quincy St. project and will partially close the intersection of SE 6th and Quincy. In...
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born in Kansas
Monoamniotic twins, commonly known as 'MoMo' twins, make up less than 0.1 percent of all pregnancies.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Shawnee just installed a 13-foot sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok. Here's the story behind it
A 13-foot-tall sculpture of Wild Bill Hickok on his horse – created with the recommendation of Shawnee artist Charles Goslin – was installed at a prominent point along Shawnee Mission Parkway on Tuesday, just two days after Goslin’s death at age 91. Although the original concept for...
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
Seaman girls win Glacier’s Edge Tournament
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman girls basketball defeated Emporia 46-43 in the Championship game of the Glacier’s Edge Tournament at Emporia High School on Saturday. Taylin Stallbaumer drilled a game-winning three-pointer in the final second of the game to clinch the win. Anna Becker was named the MVP of the tournament.
Washburn sweeps doubleheader against Northeastern State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn men’s and women’s basketball both defeated Northeastern State in a doubleheader at Lee Arena on Saturday, capping off a four-game homestand. The women first claimed a 61-49 victory over the Riverhawks, and the men followed with a 66-56 win, their fifth consecutive win.
Motorcycle crash north of Perry sends Topeka man to hospital
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle crash north of Perry sent a Topeka man to a local hospital over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ferguson and Marion Rd. - about 4 miles north of Perry - with reports of a motorcycle crash.
Local bakery sees rise in business thanks to playoffs
Kansas City Chiefs-themed cookies seem to be a popular local treat ahead of this weekend's playoff game, resulting in one Wichita bakery seeing more orders.
