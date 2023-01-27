ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

WBB: Southeastern falls in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team went to New Orleans to play UNO for the second time this weekend Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lakefront Arena. The Lady Lions fell, 59-42. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 SLC) fell to the Privateers (4-14, 3-6 SLC) 59-42 at New Orleans Saturday afternoon.
MBB: Lions pull away from Privateers to finish season sweep of UNO

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team used a 14-6 run late in the first half and a 17-0 run early in the second half to pull away from New Orleans as the Lions completed the season sweep of the Privateers with an 80-64 win Saturday afternoon at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener

HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: January 30 - February 5, 2023

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team will host a nationally-televised contest Saturday to highlight this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Southland Conference-leading Lions (13-9, 7-2 Southland) welcome defending league tournament champion Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for an 11 a.m. contest that will air on ESPNEWS....
TRACK: Nedow takes gold; Pagart, Palmer set two PBs each at McNeese

LAKE CHARLES, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track & field team got gold performances from Thomas Nedow and Terrell Webb while several personal bests were bettered, including two each by Seth Pagart and Cole Palmer Friday at the McNeese State College Indoor Meet. Things started quickly for the...
Defense fuels LSU women as conference play arrives at midway point

The LSU women’s basketball team added offensive pizazz to its roster through the transfer portal and recruiting between Kim Mulkey’s first and second seasons as coach. Twenty games in and the unbeaten, No. 4 Tigers still lead the nation with an 88.2 scoring average, partly fueled by five consecutive 100-point games to start the season.
Louisiana legislative auditor finds out LSU overpaid HC Brian Kelly by over $1M in 2022 due to double-payments

The LSU Tigers football team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers by the largest margin of victory in the event’s history, thanks to the new head coach Brian Kelly. The 61-year-old veteran coach joined the LSU staff this season on a hundred million contract and made an exceptional change in the style of play among the young potentials. His work was paid for as the team won the bowl game earlier in the month.
Personnel moves at Boh Bros., Chaffe McCall, Xavier University

-- The Royal Sonesta New Orleans has made several recent personnel moves. Sofia Vásquez has been hired as director of sales and marketing. Vásquez has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry in both domestic and international markets. She most recently served as director of sales, marketing and events for Thompson Hotels, a luxury hotel and spa in San Antonio.
Southeastern student wins LAB scholarship

HAMMOND – A Southeastern Louisiana University student news and sports reporter at the Southeastern Channel has been selected as the 2022 Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Student Scholarship recipient. Taylor Nettle, a senior from Lacombe, was selected from all college television and radio students in Louisiana to receive the $4,000...
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.

Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus.  […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Tracey Phillips Loup

Tracey Phillips Loup was born September 2, 1965, in New Orleans, and passed away January 28, 2023, at her home in Ponchatoula. Tracey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Glenn "Tom" Loup, Sr.; children, Celeste Dean, Amanda Loup Ducote (Seth), Glenn Loup, Jr. (Bradley), and Ryan Loup (Brooke); parents, Don and Carol Vercher; grandchildren, Isla Ducote, Micah Dean, Zane Dean, Maddox Dean, Asher Dean, and Dillon McClendon; and her partner in crime, who was like a sister to her, Dawn Bowers. Tracey was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ponchatoula and was a supporter of the Seelos Center at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in New Orleans. She enjoyed riding with the Krewe of Cleopatra, fishing, and hanging with her PAC Group. Arrangements are pending.
Colonel Robert J. Guidry

Colonel Robert J. Guidry, LA ANG (Ret.), aka “Bob”, age 86 of Covington, LA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in New Orleans, La. on October 18, 1936 to the late George Paul Guidry, Sr. and Baliska Mary Aragon. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Mott Guidry, his brothers Donald E. Guidry and George P. Guidry, Jr. He is survived by his loving children, Chris Guidry, Libby Guidry and Stacey Guidry, granddaughters Ivana Guidry and Sophie Guidry, his brother Gerard J. Guidry (Debbie), and his nephews and nieces.
Carlie Vaccaro

For the first time in history, the Tangipahoa Parish School System will be represented this week at Nationals for the top high school dance team in the country. Loranger High Dance Team Coach Carlie Vaccaro shares the Wolfettes’ excitement as they seek gold this week in Disney!
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

