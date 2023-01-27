Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth offering grants for storefront improvements
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth businesses are now able to apply for grants to renovate their storefronts. According to a news release, Downtown Duluth is offering a grant program for street-level businesses to improve storefront windows and lighting. Grants of up to $2,500 are being offered to further...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Red Cliff, Cloquet, Twin Ports
Red Cliff- The Water and Sewer Department has issued an emergency notice to residents as temperatures remain below zero. They are asking residents to take preventative steps to keep pipes from freezing in the coming days. The department recommends running both hot and cold water through the pipes and letting faucets drip until temperatures reach 10 degrees above zero. They also urge residents to not turn the heat completely off when leaving for an extended period of time and leaving cabinet doors open so heat can reach pipes.
northernnewsnow.com
City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season. The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because “above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases,” the agenda item read.
northernnewsnow.com
Lincoln Park business owners confident despite newest Interchange Project updates
LINCOLN PARK, MN. -- Ongoing construction isn’t just affecting drivers. Local businesses and those living near the can-of-worms project have been seeing consistent detours since it’s beginning. “You know we haven’t seen a change in business since the Interchange Project started,” said Co-Owner of OMC Smoke House, Louis...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm
Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.
northernnewsnow.com
Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters
The public is invited to learn more and discuss proposed improvements to five intersections along Highway 169. Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
northernnewsnow.com
Proctor collects close win over Cloquet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Proctor Rails hosted the Cloquet Lumberjacks on Tuesday night in a back-and-forth battle, but in the end the home team prevailed winning 54-50 over the Lumberjacks. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Temperatures slowly rebound through the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.
northernnewsnow.com
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson to not seek re-election in 2023
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson announced Wednesday he is not planning on running for re-election in 2023, according to a news release. Anderson has served as Duluth’s 1st District councilor for two terms, first being elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. He...
northernnewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department. At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.
northernnewsnow.com
Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title
Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season. Updated: 23 hours ago. Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after...
northernnewsnow.com
Eskomos heat up in the second half to earn comeback win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night Esko hosted Hermantown in a jam-packed game that began with a 13-0 Hawks lead, but the Eskomos crawled back in to earn the 72-67 final. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
10:00 A.M. UPDATE: The first crews that arrived at the Wasabi restaurant saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, according to the Superior Fire Department. Fire crews originally tried to fight the fire from inside however as conditions worsened, they had to go outside to try to put out the fire.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Vineyard Church is responding to allegations of misconduct within the church. Members of the congregation received an email from the church saying they are looking into allegations against one of their pastoral assistants. The assistant is Jackson Gatlin, the son of Senior...
Comments / 0