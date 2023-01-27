ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Nikki Haley, once Trump's UN ambassador, to take him on in 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will kick off her campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination this month, squaring off against her one-time boss, Donald Trump, two sources familiar with her plans said on Wednesday. The move would make her just the second declared Republican candidate and...
GEORGIA STATE
investing.com

Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
investing.com

U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy