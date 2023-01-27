Read full article on original website
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Which Ex on the Beach’ Couples Are Still Together and Which Favorites Have Called It Quits?
Exes living in one house … what could go wrong? Ex on the Beach premiered in April 2018 on MTV after the series saw success in the U.K. beginning four years prior. Originally hosted by Romeo Miller, the reality series features single cast members who are surprised by their exes while staying together. Throughout each season, new stars arrive and test the relationships that are forming.
Doing It Themselves! See Photos of Justin Duggar and Claire Duggar’s Complete RV Renovation
Doing it themselves! Counting On alumJustin Duggarand his wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), have completely renovated a dated RV into a chill area perfect for relaxing. “Loved transforming this old, nasty camper into such a cozy little space!” the couple wrote from their joint YouTube channel in January 2023.
Sam Smith’s Controversial New Music Video Sparks Fatphobia Discussion
Sam Smith's new music video has sparked a lot of discussion on topics including body image and fatphobia. In the video for "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," Smith descends from a helicopter in a fluffy pink outfit before walking along a red carpet into an opulent castle where they proceed to dance in a series of glamorous outfits.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Made us look! Meghan Trainor is expecting baby No. 2 this summer
Get those Guccis and Louis Vuittons in maternity sizes because “Made You Look” singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are expecting their second child. The pregnant Grammy winner and “Spy Kids” actor announced the news Monday in a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Today” show — and later on Instagram and TikTok — confirming that the newest addition to their family will arrive in the summer. Trainor shared images of her ultrasound on the show and in the first pages of her pregnancy book, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due in April.
Are ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Still Together? Details on Their Marriage
Calling it quits? Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) haven’t always had the easiest relationship, and the father of three sparked split rumors by sharing a cryptic post that seemingly referred to their marriage via Instagram. Keep scrolling to find out if Ryan and Mackenzie are still together, learn about their relationship and more.
