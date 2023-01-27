Read full article on original website
investing.com
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
investing.com
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
investing.com
Natural gas plumbs 21-month low as weather forecasts show bottom still away
Investing.com -- There are signs the weather in the United States may be getting frightful at some point. But it don’t seem to be happening quick enough to stop the bears from driving natural gas futures down. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry...
investing.com
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increase in December
WASHINGTON(Reuters) - U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, showing demand for labor remains strong despite higher interest rates and mounting fears of a recession, potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on its policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 572,000 to 11.0 million on the last...
investing.com
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
investing.com
Oil falls as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices extended losses on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates by...
investing.com
Oil mixed ahead of U.S. inventory data, Fed and OPEC meetings
Investing.com -- Crude prices settled mixed on Tuesday as expectations for a U.S. inventory drop and a smaller Federal Reserve rate hike for February faced off with negative connotations linked to a likely OPEC+ decision to keep production steady. A weaker dollar and an uptick in November demand for U.S....
investing.com
EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war. The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and...
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
investing.com
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.27%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Insurance, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 gained 0.27%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were OPKO Health...
investing.com
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
investing.com
Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary and Presents an Opportunity
Cloud infrastructure stocks have been among the worst performers this year despite all the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI). In this report, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential. Contents:. Enterprises are cutting spend and optimizing cloud usage. Not all cloud...
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
investing.com
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
investing.com
German unemployment rate remains stable at 5.5% in January
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's unemployment rate remained stable in January, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 15,000 in seasonally adjusted terms. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 5,000. The number of unemployed...
investing.com
End of easy-cash era is going to hurt
LONDON (Reuters) - The end of the easy-cash era is over and its impact yet to be felt on world markets, hopeful that the pain of aggressive rate hikes and high inflation has passed. U.S. and UK central banks are unwinding stimulus further by offloading bonds they hold, and the...
investing.com
888 shares slump as CEO departs and VIP accounts in Middle East suspended
Investing.com -- Shares in 888 Holdings (LON:888) sank to their biggest intraday loss since 2010 after the gambling company closed down VIP accounts in the Middle East over compliance breaches and announced that its chief executive officer was stepping down. In a statement on Monday, the group said that best...
