Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.27%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Insurance, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 gained 0.27%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were OPKO Health...
McDonald's sales, profit top estimates as inflation persists
(Reuters) -Higher menu prices and customer visits boosted McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) quarterly profit and sales above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, but shares fell when the burger chain warned inflation will weigh on margins in 2023. Shares of the burger chain fell about 2.6% to $263.84 in U.S. trading, after...
Norway wealth fund posts record $164 billion loss
OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund, one of the world's largest investors, posted a record loss of 1.64 trillion crowns ($164.4 billion) for 2022, bringing to an end a three-year run of soaring profits as stocks and bonds were hit by the Ukraine war and inflation. The previous largest loss...
U.S. execs sound a note of caution even as earnings outstrip estimates
CHICAGO/DETROIT (Reuters) -The companies that produce goods at the heart of the U.S. consumer economy - SUVs, washing machines, heavy equipment and hamburgers - kept rolling along at the end of 2022. But corporate executives on conference calls were guarded in their comments on Tuesday, noting solid demand while simultaneously...
Options Market Suggests Turmoil May Be Lurking Around the Corner
On October 12, 1987, a week before Black Monday, the Wall Street Journal warned of the potential for significant market turmoil. Per the article: The use of portfolio insurance “could snowball into a stunning rout for stocks.” Today, we are increasingly alarmed that another trading tool similar to portfolio insurance could set markets up for a bout of turmoil.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Fed hikes by 0.25% in further downshift on tightening, but sees more hikes ahead
Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, and signaled a need to push monetary policy further into restrictive territory as the central bank looks to make up further ground in its battle against inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee, the FOMC, raised its benchmark rate...
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
EV maker Rivian to cut 6% of jobs amid price war -internal memo
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive is laying off 6% of its workforce in an effort to cut costs as the EV maker, already grappling with falling cash reserves and a weak economy, braces for an industry-wide price war. The company is focusing resources on ramping up vehicle production and...
Natural gas plumbs 21-month low as weather forecasts show bottom still away
Investing.com -- There are signs the weather in the United States may be getting frightful at some point. But it don’t seem to be happening quick enough to stop the bears from driving natural gas futures down. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s Henry...
End of easy-cash era is going to hurt
LONDON (Reuters) - The end of the easy-cash era is over and its impact yet to be felt on world markets, hopeful that the pain of aggressive rate hikes and high inflation has passed. U.S. and UK central banks are unwinding stimulus further by offloading bonds they hold, and the...
Oil longs scratch head as U.S. crude stocks hit 20-month highs
Investing.com - Oil bulls were in search of their mojo again on Wednesday as crude prices tumbled almost 3% from a sixth straight weekly build in U.S. stockpiles and OPEC+’s decision to leave production levels unchanged on the notion that Chinese demand would pick up. New York-traded West Texas...
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days
APT Price Could Face Further Declines in the Coming Days. APT is currently trading at $16.74 after a 9.50% drop in price. Aptos has been testing the resistance level at $20.5116. The next target for APT’s price will likely be the support level at $14.74. One of the cryptocurrencies...
Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary and Presents an Opportunity
Cloud infrastructure stocks have been among the worst performers this year despite all the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI). In this report, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential. Contents:. Enterprises are cutting spend and optimizing cloud usage. Not all cloud...
Dollar hits one-week high on caution ahead of central bank meetings
Investing.com -- The dollar hit its highest level in a week in early trading in Europe on Tuesday, as markets worldwide dialed down their risk appetite ahead of some big central bank meetings over the next couple of days. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Despite 1.12 Billion $SHIB Token Burn
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Despite 1.12 Billion $SHIB Token Burn. 1,124,579,958 $SHIB tokens were burned in January. All the burning was allegedly done with 223 transactions. SHIB has been exchanging hands at $0.000012 in the past 24 hours. During this month, more than 1.12 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) were burnt....
