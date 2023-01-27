Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
School board celebrates musicians, supports learning assistance program expansion
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Jan. 24 meeting praised student musicians, listened to progress on Alderwood Middle School’s improvement plan and heard recommendations to expand the learning assistance programs the district offers. Six students were given certificates for their selection as All-Northwest and All-State musicians....
myedmondsnews.com
During daylong retreat, Edmonds council prioritizes 2023 plans
Members of the Edmonds City Council took time away from routine council business Friday to immerse themselves in a daylong retreat focused on strategic planning and goal setting. “I hope you brought your thinking caps as well as your running shoes,” said Council President Neil Tibbott as he kicked off...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds HS Class of 1968 planning 55th class reunion
The Edmonds High School Class of 1968 is planning its 55th class reunion for June 17, 2023 at Inglewood Golf Club, 6505 Inglewood Road N.E., Kenmore, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the class Facebook page at Edmonds High School Classmates or email Edmondshighschool1968@gmail.com. Your email address will...
myedmondsnews.com
Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9
Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
myedmondsnews.com
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission
Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
myedmondsnews.com
High school football player scores big for local veterans
Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council Finance Committee to meet Tuesday
The Edmonds Ctiy Council’s Finance Committee, which didn’t meet earlier this month, is holding a special meeting starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The full Edmonds City Council won’t meet Tuesday because those meetings are generally not held on the fifth Tuesday of the month. Among...
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
Elected officials respond to Bellevue School District's 3-school consolidation plan
BELLEVUE, Wash. — In KING 5's continued coverage of the Bellevue School District's plan to close and consolidate three elementary schools - requests for comment have been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington state representatives who serve the potentially impacted neighborhoods. Currently, the district has identified seven elementary...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Dining — Epulo Bistro
The Edmonds restaurant scene now rivals downtown Seattle and nearby neighborhoods. In this inaugural episode of our Edmonds Dining video series, we feature Epulo Bistro, serving Edmonds since 2010. If your restaurant is interested in being profiled as part of this series, email Peter Harvey of Reefcombers Studio at peter@reefcombers.com.
qhubonews.com
A jurist has mandated that a private special education facility in Washington State submit its documents to examination. – by Lulu Ramadan, The Seattle Times
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with The Seattle Times. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. A King County judge ruled last week that a private special education school that has been the subject...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program
The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
Permit Submitted for Fourth Piroshky Piroshky Bakery Location
30+ year bakery known for their Russian-inspired baked goods will soon open in the Washington State Convention Center.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
This $4.8 Million Tacoma Mansion Looks Like A Presidential Consolation Prize
When I first saw this house, I felt like this was something that a losing presidential candidate should get as a consolation prize. Just the front of it reminded me so much of The White House. Note: this isn't in Washington D.C. but in Tacoma, Washington!. This place even has...
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Bungalow with Land for Sale Bremerton, WA
The biggest struggle with tiny homes on wheels is finding a place to park them — this adorable bungalow solves that problem! Built on a foundation, this home has its own quaint fenced-in yard in Bremerton, WA. It’s for sale for $270,000 — hardly inexpensive, but you get a...
