NXP Semiconductors reports mixed Q4 results
Investing.com -- NXP Semiconductors reported mixed quarterly results and softer-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter as a weaker economic backdrop weighed on demand for chips in its internet of things and mobile businesses. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares were down about 4% in after-hours trading following the report. NXP...
Oil tumbles 2% as Putin lets Russian energy companies decide pricing, exports
Investing.com -- The official stance of the Kremlin is that it will not adhere to the West’s price caps on Russian oil. In reality though, President Vladimir Putin’s administration is allowing Russian oil companies to sell however many barrels at whatever price they can get. This effectively means...
S&P 500 falls ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Monday as investors were wary of making bullish bets on stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and further quarterly earnings from big tech this week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.64%, or 216 points, and the Nasdaq...
Today's most important downgrades
Baird downgraded Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $86.00, noting that the company’s Q3 report last week highlighted continued solid execution, while disproving fears about "over-earning." Still, with the stock up 38% year-to-date, the firm is tempering its bullish view of the company's...
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Goods sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.77%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.30%, and the NASDAQ Composite index lost 1.96%.
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil
Binance Partners With Mastercard to Introduce Prepaid Crypto Card in Brazil. Users will be able to pay for goods and services in Brazil with 13 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and Binance USD (BUSD). Binance will charge a 0.9% fee per transaction and offer up to 8% in crypto...
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Pace of Mexican economic growth likely slowed in fourth quarter: Reuters poll
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economic expansion likely dipped in the final three months of last year, at a time of sluggish production activity in the United States, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The United States is by far Mexico's top trading partner. Mexico's gross domestic product (GDP) likely...
Factbox-Countries requiring COVID tests for China travellers
(Reuters) -Authorities around the world are still imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China after COVID-19 cases surged there following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data and said severe cases have fallen and its current surge of infections is nearing an end.
Dollar flat as market braces for central bank decisions later in the week
Investing.com -- The dollar was up modestly in early trading in Europe on Monday, at the start of a key week for central bank meetings on both sides of the Atlantic. By 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six advanced economy currencies, was unchanged at 101.72, having drifted for much of last week while the Chinese and some other Asian markets were closed. The yuan reopened strongly on Monday, rising 0.5% to 6.7512 against the dollar.
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, following Tesla's lead
(Reuters) - Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Co on Monday cut prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 1.5% in early...
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend
DOGE Bulls Yield While ADA Indicators Hint to Market Following Same Trend. After establishing support at $1.08, bullish dominance prevails in the ADA market. A recent study indicates that the DOGE market is gloomy. Indicators suggest that the ADA price rise is coming to an end. Over the last 24...
Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits
© Reuters. Bitcoin Premium Hits 60% Due to Nigerian ATM Withdrawal Limits. Nigerian Central Bank pushes its citizens to digitalized cash. ATM withdrawals had daily limits of 20,000 NGN ($43.50) to 100,000 NGN ($217). This led to Bitcoin Premium hitting 60%, approximately $38,989. Nigeria’s central bank continues to encourage...
Adani's market loss swells to $70 billion as its fight with short-seller escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to almost $70 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
U.S. Dollar Poised for a Run
This week has all the makings of being vital for the coming weeks and months, with the most important publications for the market in focus. The week’s main event will undoubtedly be the Fed's interest rate decision. More specifically, the comments on the decision and the press conference will follow, where investors and traders will look for answers on when the Fed will stop raising rates.
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price is down 1.83% over the last 24 hours. The altcoin’s price is looking to retest the resistance level at $0.3888. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will rise in the coming 24-48 hours. Cardano...
'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic
© Reuters. 'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic told investors on Monday that they should fade the year-to-date-rally rally as recession risks are merely postponed rather than diminished. "Fundamental confirmation for the next leg higher might not come, and instead markets could encounter...
Top Trending Cryptocurrencies: Aptos Token Secures First Rank
Top Trending Cryptocurrencies: Aptos Token Secures First Rank. The APT coin has been ranked first in the list of the top trending cryptocurrencies as listed by CoinMarketCAp. The coin shows substantial growth in its price over the previous 30 days by 464.36%. TABOO TOKEN and PanswapCake secured second and third...
'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS
© Reuters. 'Don't Fight the Fed' is still alive and this week will serve as a reminder - MS Wilson. Analysts at Morgan Stanley, see the case for the U.S. equities moving lower this week on the back of the month-end rebalancing and the upcoming FOMC meeting. They seem...
