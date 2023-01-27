‘Fly Eagles Fly’ Sounds Better When Bellowed in a Group; Head to a Local Sports Bar This Sunday

Photo by iStock.

If ever there was a game to leave the TV in the basement to enjoy in a group, it’s Sunday’s battle between the Eagles and the 49ers. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board has surveyed the roster of sports bars featuring drink-and-food specials, ginormous screens, and passionate fans. Its recommendations are well-suited to seeing the home favorites punch their ticket for the next level.

MaGerks Pub & Grill

MaGerks menu features over 20 drafts on tap and championship menu items that include a cheesesteak on a Conshohocken Italian Bakery roll.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

City Works kicks everything up a notch with 14 flat screen TVs, 90 craft beers on draft, and a menu full of inspired bar food.

KoP Grill & Tavern

King of Prussia

The newest addition to King of Prussia has already becoming a local hot spot for game day. KoP Grill & Taven’s BOGO cheesesteak special runs all weekend.

Yard House

King of Prussia

Yard House may be attached to the King of Prussia Mall, but what it serves is far from mall food, including 130 taps serving American craft and imported beers.

Valley Tavern

King of Prussia

Valley Tavern takes the electric vibe of its The Valley Forge Casino Resort setting an puts a sports sheen on it.

Black Powder Tavern

All season long (including Sunday’s game) this historic tavern offers appetizer and drink specials from the opening kick to the final gun.

Flanigan’s Boathouse

Cheer on Hurts, Kelsey, Cox, and Sirianni et.al. while eating and drinking in one of the county’s most lively sports bars.

JJ Ratigan Brewing Co.

With a brewed-onsite beverage menu inspired by beer gardens worldwide, JJ Ratigan is a solid game-day recommendation.

Nippers Bar & Pizza

Yes, Nippers Bar & Pizza has pies. But it’s also got seafood selections like crabs, clams, and mussels — totally appropriate for watching the Eagles defense sink the 49ers offense.

Steppy’s 2912 Eatery and Bar

Norristown

Flatbreads meet flatscreens at Steppy’s, meaning top-notch beverages and screen clarity sharp enough to watch 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan sweat.

Taphouse 23

Bridgeport’s Taphouse 23 is one of Montco’s premier destinations for craft brews. And on game day, the 23 craft beers on tap are perfect teammates with great food and exciting action.

Round Guys Brewing Company & Pub

If you haven’t tried Round Guys’ selection of craft beers, then game day is a great excuse to head to Lansdale and check it out. More than 15 unique beers are on tap, and the bar is lined with flat screens.

Stove & Tap

Landsdale

Lansdale’s Stove and Tap has exactly the kind of inviting and comfortable vibe (great setting, comfort-food menu) a football fan wants.

Creekside Sports Bar & Grille

13 HD TVs. 18 shareable apps. Eight burgers. Philly-style steaks. A roster for a terrific game-watching experience.

