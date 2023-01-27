Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Boeing to Add 737 MAX Line as It Plans Production Boost
SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co told employees on Monday that it will add a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, in mid-2024 as it plans to ramp up deliveries of its best-selling plane. Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email seen by Reuters that the...
China’s Now the World’s Second-Largest Car Producer As Exports Surge 54 Percent
China's auto business is growing thanks to its surging EV sales from makers such as BYD and Tesla.
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Japan, Netherlands to join U.S. in restricting chip equipment exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported.
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Rolls-Royce slumps as new CEO warns of 'last chance' to change
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shares in Rolls-Royce (RR.L) fell as much as 4% on Friday after its new CEO warned staff the aerospace company, Britain's premier blue-chip engineering group, was a "burning platform".
U.S. private jet buyers seek distressed planes in early sign of turbulence
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Some U.S. business jet buyers are looking for new aircraft whose current owners are having trouble making payments ahead of delivery, in a possible sign of early cracks in what has been a soaring market up to now.
investing.com
S&P 500 falls ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Monday as investors were wary of making bullish bets on stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and further quarterly earnings from big tech this week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.64%, or 216 points, and the Nasdaq...
marketplace.org
Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too
The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
CNBC
Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit
Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Germany's Thyssenkrupp says Europe must match U.S. climate package
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) on Monday joined peers in saying that European industry was under threat should the continent fail to come up with a scheme similar to the U.S. climate package to boost local companies.
investing.com
Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls
Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
The Verge
Japan and the Netherlands join US with tough chip controls on China
Following years of lobbying from Washington, Japan and the Netherlands agreed on Friday to tighten restrictions on the export of chip manufacturing technology to Chinese companies. News of the agreement was reported by Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and The New York Times. The controls are designed to limit China’s ability...
investing.com
China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
Rheinmetall moving towards order backlog of 30 billion euros - CEO
DUESSELDORF, Jan 28 (Reuters) - German arms maker Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) had a record year in 2022 and is approaching an order backlog of 30 billion euros, CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters in an interview.
investing.com
'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic
© Reuters. 'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic told investors on Monday that they should fade the year-to-date-rally rally as recession risks are merely postponed rather than diminished. "Fundamental confirmation for the next leg higher might not come, and instead markets could encounter...
Why Ammo Is Soaring 15% This Week
The ammunition maker may have some big business on the horizon.
game-news24.com
Microsoft is unhappy with Sony’s meeting with the EU Commission
Microsofts proposal for the Activision Blizzard acquisition has loomed from the US government and the European Union. The FTC has sued Microsoft and Activision Blizzard over the deal while the EU Commission is preparing a charge sheet against the two companies. Tom Ryan is back in Brussels to meet with...
investing.com
U.S. lender Citizens stepping back from auto loans - CEO
NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. lender Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) Group cut back on auto lending last year and plans to further reduce its exposure to the segment as it becomes cautious on certain businesses as it factors in risk of a recession, its chief executive officer said in a interview.
