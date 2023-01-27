ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

US News and World Report

Boeing to Add 737 MAX Line as It Plans Production Boost

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co told employees on Monday that it will add a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington, in mid-2024 as it plans to ramp up deliveries of its best-selling plane. Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Stan Deal said in an email seen by Reuters that the...
EVERETT, WA
Motley Fool

AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
investing.com

S&P 500 falls ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings

Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Monday as investors were wary of making bullish bets on stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and further quarterly earnings from big tech this week. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.64%, or 216 points, and the Nasdaq...
marketplace.org

Surging demand for copper means its price is rising too

The world cannot seem to get enough copper. This metal is mined in places as disparate as China, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Utah. Copper prices have risen around 10% since the start of this year, in part because the metal is crucial to renewable energy technology and the transition away from fossil fuels.
UTAH STATE
CNBC

Demand for semitrucks is surging, and four companies stand to benefit

Semitruck makers have seen record demand for trucks in recent months and have pivoted from managing extremely tight supply constraints to filling orders now that parts are starting to flow more freely. "Demand for trucks is, I would say, unprecedented," said David Carson, SVP of sales and marketing for Daimler...
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
investing.com

Lululemon stock slashed: The week's 5 biggest analyst calls

Lululemon's downgrade hit the wires last week, and as did a fresh buy call for Norfolk Southern. Here are all of this past week's most significant analyst rating changes, covered first on InvestingPro. Sign up for comprehensive, rapid-fire coverage of market-moving analyst moves. Lululemon cut to Underperform. Respected research firm...
The Verge

Japan and the Netherlands join US with tough chip controls on China

Following years of lobbying from Washington, Japan and the Netherlands agreed on Friday to tighten restrictions on the export of chip manufacturing technology to Chinese companies. News of the agreement was reported by Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and The New York Times. The controls are designed to limit China’s ability...
WASHINGTON STATE
investing.com

China's 2022 fiscal revenue growth skids as COVID jolts economy

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenue rose 0.6% in 2022 from a year earlier, slowing sharply from a 10.7% increase in 2021 due to huge tax rebates for businesses to support the COVID-ravaged economy, data from the finance ministry showed on Monday. Fiscal revenues totalled 20.37 trillion yuan ($3.02 trillion)...
investing.com

'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic

© Reuters. 'Investors should fade YTD rally' argues JPMorgan's Kolanovic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic told investors on Monday that they should fade the year-to-date-rally rally as recession risks are merely postponed rather than diminished. "Fundamental confirmation for the next leg higher might not come, and instead markets could encounter...
game-news24.com

Microsoft is unhappy with Sony’s meeting with the EU Commission

Microsofts proposal for the Activision Blizzard acquisition has loomed from the US government and the European Union. The FTC has sued Microsoft and Activision Blizzard over the deal while the EU Commission is preparing a charge sheet against the two companies. Tom Ryan is back in Brussels to meet with...
investing.com

U.S. lender Citizens stepping back from auto loans - CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. lender Citizens Financial (NYSE:CFG) Group cut back on auto lending last year and plans to further reduce its exposure to the segment as it becomes cautious on certain businesses as it factors in risk of a recession, its chief executive officer said in a interview.

