Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses

The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are shedding light on a mystery medical condition called VEXAS syndrome that's believed to affect more than 15,000 people in the United States. Identified in 2020, VEXAS syndrome is a rare, genetically linked disorder with a high death rate. The syndrome includes unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and blood cancer....
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
'Incurable' Fatal Syndrome May Finally Be Treated By New Drug

Alagille syndrome is a potentially fatal genetic disorder that affects various organs and systems, most notably the liver. At the moment there's no known cure for it – but scientists have now identified a potentially effective treatment. Called NoRA1, the newly developed drug targets the Notch pathway, a cell-level signaling system in the body that's important for a lot of crucial biological systems, including proper maintenance of the liver. The genetic mutation behind Alagille syndrome causes a reduction in Notch signaling, which then leads to poor bile duct growth and regeneration, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. Zebrafish are often...
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say

The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!

If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease

There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
