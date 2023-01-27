Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Newly Discovered Disease May Affect Over 15,000 Americans
TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are shedding light on a mystery medical condition called VEXAS syndrome that's believed to affect more than 15,000 people in the United States. Identified in 2020, VEXAS syndrome is a rare, genetically linked disorder with a high death rate. The syndrome includes unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and blood cancer....
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
'Incurable' Fatal Syndrome May Finally Be Treated By New Drug
Alagille syndrome is a potentially fatal genetic disorder that affects various organs and systems, most notably the liver. At the moment there's no known cure for it – but scientists have now identified a potentially effective treatment. Called NoRA1, the newly developed drug targets the Notch pathway, a cell-level signaling system in the body that's important for a lot of crucial biological systems, including proper maintenance of the liver. The genetic mutation behind Alagille syndrome causes a reduction in Notch signaling, which then leads to poor bile duct growth and regeneration, causing bile to build up and damage the liver. Zebrafish are often...
Healthline
VEXAS Syndrome: What to Know About This Newly Identified Autoimmune Disease
Scientists are expressing concerns over a newly identified autoimmune disease known as VEXAS syndrome. Although the condition is rare, researchers say it is more common than previously thought. They add that VEXAS syndrome occurs more often in men and is usually diagnosed in people with other diseases such as rheumatoid...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
TODAY.com
What is 'Ozempic face'? Significant weight loss on the drug can change your face, doctors say
The Type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic and the obesity medication Wegovy have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months, leading to shortages of both. While the side effects of the medications — which can induce significant weight loss — typically are gastrointestinal, a New York Times report is shining a light on another way they can alter one's body.
She thought she had a stomach bug. Her Apple Watch alerted her it was more
One pregnant California mother thought she was coming down with a stomach bug her son had, but when her Apple Watch wouldn't stop alerting her about her heart rate she went to the hospital to find out she had a severe pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Scientists have revealed a link between drinking enough water and aging
It is an indisputable fact that drinking water is beneficial for our health. In addition to its contribution to metabolism, it also plays an important role in keeping the skin moist. According to the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) new study, drinking water also links people to age in a healthy way.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Urgent warning to 500,000 at risk of heart attack or stroke over medication delay
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Hibiscus Tea Could Defeat Alzheimer’s Disease
There are many reasons to enjoy a cup of ruby red hibiscus tea, including its ability to warm the body in the winter, boost the immune system, regulate blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. Now, research has found that it could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Kyong-Tai Kim and...
msn.com
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
msn.com
Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found
In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
