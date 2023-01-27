Read full article on original website
Chesapeake, Virginia, is a large and rapidly growing city located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods that are attractive to young professionals.
Façade Improvement Grant program gives small business makeovers in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach small business owners can now apply to get thousands of dollars to give their properties a facelift. A special grant program is back for another year. Weatherworn storefronts can get a clean look through the Virginia Beach Façade Improvement Grants Program (FIG).
WAVY News 10
Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Sale of MacArthur Center expected to create new opportunities for Downtown Norfolk, years from now
NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, a longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, could soon fall under new ownership. 13News Now reported Friday that the roughly 23-acre property is officially for sale. "It's been a staple of downtown since 1999. It has spurred so much activity and development,"...
Students from across the region bond and compete in robotics challenge at NSU in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — More than 200 of the best and brightest middle and high school students from DC, Maryland and Virginia gathered at Norfolk State University Sunday to "test their teamwork and ingenuity" at the FIRST Tech Challenge Norfolk VA Qualifier Event. According to the organizers, "this year’s challenge,...
Remembering history and heritage: Hampton Roads college students will showcase their art for Black History Month.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Excited artists from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University and Virginia Wesleyan University will get a chance to honor their history and showcase their skills. The 2nd Annual 'Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition' will be judged by the Virginia Beach Artist Gallery and displayed...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, located on the Atlantic coast of Virginia, is a popular tourist destination known for its miles of beaches and boardwalk, as well as its historic and cultural attractions.
Downed tree closes portion of Douglas Rd in Chesapeake
A downed tree has closed a portion of Douglas Road in Chesapeake early Monday morning.
'Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire suppression system?' Coast Guard investigator asks during hearings on engine fire onboard the yacht
NORFOLK, Va. — Why didn't Spirit of Norfolk have a fire detection or suppression system on board? That's the question Coast Guard investigators asked during Monday's hearing into what caused a fire onboard the pleasure cruise. More than 100 people were on board the yacht when the fire broke...
peninsulachronicle.com
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
Virginia Beach, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Virginia Beach. The Norfolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Frank W. Cox High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Nansemond River High School basketball team will have a game with Ocean Lakes High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Mike Rowe brings his 'Dirty Jobs' work philosophy to event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mike Rowe of TV show 'Dirty Jobs' visited the Virginia Beach Convention Center to highlight a local business that provides services that keep buildings stable, and encourage workforce development. Groundworks hosted Rowe, who greeted more than 2,000 foundation repair workers. The business also donated to...
Virginia art student creates 'very personal' works for Black History Month
The 2nd annual Black History Month Emerging Artist Exhibition is Friday, Feb. 3 only. It is free and open to the public.
VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
Average gas price up 15 cents in parts of Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The average price of gas is up 15.3 cents in just the past week for Virginia Beach residents, and prices could go even higher. "You just never know what prices are going to do, it depends a lot on the high demand we are currently seeing," said Ryan Adcock, with Hampton Roads AAA.
'No deficiencies noted' | Coast Guard begins formal hearings into Spirit of Norfolk Fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Back in June, the Spirit of Norfolk caught fire with over 100 passengers on board during a kindergarten graduation celebration. Several other boats, including the Victory Rover, responded to help. No one was hurt, but the Spirit of Norfolk had major damage and was later...
13News Now Vault: A Schoolhouse Rock revival
NORFOLK, Va. — The beloved children’s show Schoolhouse Rock returns for a 50th anniversary special Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on ABC. The animated Saturday morning program taught kids about all sorts of subjects, thanks to catchy tunes that always seemed to stay with you. Ahead of...
Traffic shift upcoming for N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex project
According to a Facebook post, the N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex will be under construction from January 30 through July 30.
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk
What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
13News Now
