Military Minute: Pier Gang Crane Operators

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Pier Gang Crane Operators provide pick-me-ups every day to carriers and subs. Here’s a look at the skill and teamwork needed to do their difficult jobs. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Value City Furniture.
Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital Launches Pelvic Floor Program in Hampton and Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Though millions of Americans suffer from pelvic floor dysfunction, for most, the disease is often undetected and untreated. Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital recently launched a comprehensive Pelvic Floor Program that aligns pelvic floor services and providers that serve at the hospital. Services include urology, colorectal surgery, obstetrics, gynecology, urology, and physical therapy.
VBPD officer shares special day of adventures with 'Otti the otter'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach School Resource Officer Tyshon McNeil had a special guest ride along with him during one of his shifts last week. "Meet Otti - a beloved stuffed otter belonging to a Windsor Oaks Elementary School student. Otti spent a full day with Officer McNeil, visiting several [schools], learning about safe driving in School Zones, and much more," a Facebook post from the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
13News Now Vault: A Schoolhouse Rock revival

NORFOLK, Va. — The beloved children’s show Schoolhouse Rock returns for a 50th anniversary special Wednesday at 8 p.m., right here on ABC. The animated Saturday morning program taught kids about all sorts of subjects, thanks to catchy tunes that always seemed to stay with you. Ahead of...
Brunch at Grain at The Main in Norfolk

What happens when plans to explore are pre-empted by a restaurant? Steve Cook explains how brunch at Grain at The Main stopped his Norfolk plans cold. But oh, it warmed the cockles of his heart and belly!. If you’re the sort of person who turns up his or her nose...
