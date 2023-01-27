Read full article on original website
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
abccolumbia.com
FDA: Blood donation policy to undergo changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Blood Donor month and a change could be coming that would allow more gay and bi-sexual men in monogamous relationships to donate blood. The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a policy change. Potential donors will be asked if they’ve had new or...
abccolumbia.com
CVS, Walmart to reduce pharmacy hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– CVS and Walmart are reducing pharmacy hours amid a staff shortage in the industry. Beginning in March, Walmart pharmacies will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m. CVS says it will shift or cut hours at about 6,000 locations also starting in March. Walgreens made similar...
abccolumbia.com
City’s Food Truck Fridays brings back the flavor in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing Food Truck Fridays through February. New food vendors and food trucks will operate from one location at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot at Bull Street, corner of Bull and Colonial) from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The initiative...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Columbiana Drive now open to traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Fire Department says Columbiana Drive is reopened to traffic at this hour after being closed due to a cut gas line. All affected roads have reopened to traffic.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
abccolumbia.com
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
WIS-TV
Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
abccolumbia.com
Sam’s Club announces plans to expand nation-wide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday, Sam’s Club announced it’s plans to open 30 new clubs across the U.S. The first one is slated to be completed in Florida in 2024. The company points to growth in sales and a record rise in membership as the reasons for the expansion.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia to Hold Public Forum on Utility Line Tree Trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia and Dominion Energy will be hosting a public forum to discuss upcoming tree trimming activities. Representatives from the city and Dominion Energy say they will be on hand to answer the public’s questions on proper pruning techniques and upcoming activities for 2023.
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
manninglive.com
Two previous Town of Summerton employees facing charges
Indictments came down Monday, Jan 23 against two former City of Summerton employees, Amanda Salka and Anthony Smith, regarding the ongoing investigation into the Town of Summerton's water system. Both Salka and Smith are accused of misrepresentation of facts related to the operation of the public water system. The state's Attorney General's office alleges that Salka and Smith knowingly submitted falsified documents to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) during a DHEC investigation of the town of Summeton's water systems.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Main offering virtual health care clinics in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer free virtual health care clinics for patients ages 18-64 every Thursday. Customers will be able to access virtual health services on the third floor of Richland Library Main from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 803-722-1822. Primary care will be provided for non-urgent medical problems.
etxview.com
End of extra SNAP to impact food banks
The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31. The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size....
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
abccolumbia.com
Murdaugh’s attorney cross-examines SLED special agent today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial played a recording Friday of his first interview after the bodies of his son and wife were found. The disgraced low country attorney is charged with killing them on June 7th, 2021. In the interview played in court, Murdaugh told...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington traffic alert: I-20 W off ramp at SC6 closed tonight
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A traffic alert has been issued by authorities in Lexington due to construction. The I-20 W off ramp at SC6 will be closed tonight, Jan. 30 from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am. Motorists using I-20 W from Exit 55A to SC6 will be directed to go...
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
