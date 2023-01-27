Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Sam Smith’s Controversial New Music Video Sparks Fatphobia Discussion
Sam Smith's new music video has sparked a lot of discussion on topics including body image and fatphobia. In the video for "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," Smith descends from a helicopter in a fluffy pink outfit before walking along a red carpet into an opulent castle where they proceed to dance in a series of glamorous outfits.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
Made us look! Meghan Trainor is expecting baby No. 2 this summer
Get those Guccis and Louis Vuittons in maternity sizes because “Made You Look” singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are expecting their second child. The pregnant Grammy winner and “Spy Kids” actor announced the news Monday in a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Today” show — and later on Instagram and TikTok — confirming that the newest addition to their family will arrive in the summer. Trainor shared images of her ultrasound on the show and in the first pages of her pregnancy book, “Dear Future Mama,” which is due in April.
The E(pit)ome of Women Empowerment! Stars Who Ditched the Razor and Put Their Armpit Hair on Full Display
Shaving is the pits, which is why these badass female celebs ditched their razors and opted to go au naturel. From Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga to Bella Thorne and Beyoncé, we’re feeling hella inspired to break societal norms, too. Actress Julia Roberts made armpit hair a major...
Dolly Parton Shares Why She’s Worn Wigs Since The ‘60s
Dolly Parton truly has her own style. She’s known for her bigger-than-life, heartwarming personality, and over-the-top style. She wears wigs, bold makeup, sequins, sparkles, and flashy outfits regularly and it has become her signature look. Dolly has been wearing wigs regularly since the 1960s which leaves fans wondering what...
