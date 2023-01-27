Read full article on original website
Why the third episode of The Last Of Us is a game-changer (literally)
Spoiler warning: The following discusses details and events from the third episode of The Last Of Us, “Long Long Time” as well as story elements from the corresponding chapter of the game. You may have heard murmurings about the third episode of The Last Of Us spreading like...
In The Last Of Us, Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett prove that true love survives the apocalypse
The Last Of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann needed to kick the storytelling up a notch in episode three to keep us watching. It’s not that the first two were a snooze; they deliver plenty of tasty world-building, doomy atmospherics, scary action, and worthy heroes. But the culture has churned out a ton of grimdark dystopia in the past twenty years or so, no? Where’s the human quirk, flamboyant characters, and artful dialogue?
Who’s Next Q&A: Bella Ramsey talks The Last Of Us, Game Of Thrones and what lies ahead
We’re only a month into 2023 and Bella Ramsey is already having a great year. Not only did the 19-year-old British actress receive a handful of award nominations for her starring performance in Lena Dunham’s medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, she’s also at the center of the hottest show on TV right now, HBO’s The Last Of Us, where she plays Ellie Williams, opposite Pedro Pascal. But Ramsey’s winning streak didn’t just start this year, though. It actually dates back to 2016, with her breakout role as the young but not-to-be-underestimated Lady Lyanna Mormont in Game Of Thrones.
After highlighting queer love in a time of apocalypse, The Last Of Us grows its ratings for a third consecutive week
Call it a swing and a hit: after a strongly-reviewed third episode that made a significant deviation from the original video game’s content, HBO’s The Last Of Us has grown its audience for the third consecutive week in a row. On Sunday, 6.5 million people tuned in to watch the series, a 12% increase from the previous week, according to Nielsen and first-party data.
A Jerrod Carmichael documentary series is in the works at HBO
HBO’s plentiful relationship with Jerrod Carmichael continues to abound: per Deadline, the network has a documentary series based on Jerrod Carmichael’s life in the works. Carmichael will executive produce as part of his two-year overall deal with HBO. The network announced the news today and confirmed Ari Katcher...
R.I.P. Annie Wersching, actor from 24, Star Trek: Picard, and Bosch
Annie Wersching, who appeared on Bosch, Runaways, and Picard and as a voice actor in the Last Of Us video game, has died. Wersching’s publicist Craig Schneider confirmed her death to CNN. She was 45. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she...
Teenage girls run the world in teaser for Prime Video's The Power
Between Elle’s powers in Stranger Things, Feyre from booktok staple A Court Of Thorns And Roses’ endless arsenal of skills, and even Ellie’s mysterious immunity in The Last Of Us, it appears the era of the overpowered teenage girl in a dark and dystopian world is really, truly back. (We’re even getting the Hunger Games prequel later this year!) And we are really, truly thrilled about it.
Tuca & Bertie
It’s another stomach-churning day in the streaming wars. With networks and streamers canceling shows before they air and pulling shows off platforms, it’s dark times for fans of America’s greatest export: Entertainment. However, that doesn’t mean artists are taking the near-constant doom-and-gloom of the streaming news cycle sitting down. Per Deadline, the Writers Guild of America, West, released a statement about the disturbing behavior of one conglomerate in particular: Warner Bros. Discovery.
Dave Bautista says James Gunn is starting the DC universe "from scratch"
With the DC Universe falling apart one controversy at a time, there’s never been a better opening for James Gunn and fellow DC boss Peter Safran to shake things up. Everyone is waiting to see what Gunn does with the reins. Fans are proposing theories; congressmen are demanding answers; actors are pitching themselves on big characters. Unfortunately, Dave Bautista is one of the multiple actors who failed to get his DC pitch off the ground, but he has no hard feelings toward his Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 director.
Sarah Michelle Gellar turned down roles in Fight Club and American Beauty due to Buffy scheduling conflicts
Former TV vampire ass-kicker Sarah Michelle Gellar knows a little something about iconic roles. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor portrayed one of the most beloved characters of her era as the tenacious Buffy Summers, and established herself as an icon of the late 90s to early 2000s with parts in Cruel Intentions, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and in the live-action Scooby Doo.
Oscar voters have (anonymous) hot takes about Andrea Riseborough’s nomination
The big story this Oscars Season isn’t “why did Nope get snubbed when it was so good?” or “will anyone be brave enough to stand up and say that Top Gun: Maverick was a little paint-by-numbers?”, it’s actually: Was it against the Academy rules for Andrea Riseborough to actively campaign for a Best Actress nomination for her performance in To Leslie? Everybody campaigns for Oscars, that’s not really a secret, but it’s usually about studios buying up “for your consideration” ad space, not one famous person telling every famous person she knows to vote for her.
Showtime gets its HBO on, removes exclusive shows from its streaming platforms
Following in the grand tradition of HBO Max, Showtime will begin removing Showtime-exclusive content from its streaming platform and Paramount+. The network is starting with short-lived originals, including last year’s star-packed Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber and the Jim Carrey-vehicle Kidding. But they aren’t alone. The first season of American Rust, starring Jeff Daniels, and the Kirsten Dunst dark comedy On Becoming A God In Central Florida are also on the way out. However, American Rust is making the jump over to something called Freevee, so at least that’s kind of safe.
10 episodes that highlight The Wonder Years' uncommon empathy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. In 1988, at the end...
Bridgerton
Any Daphne Bridgerton devotees might want to sit down for this news: Phoebe Dynevor confirmed she won’t be returning to Bridgerton for the Netflix hit’s upcoming third season, but she may not be ready to completely call it quits. “I’m sadly not in season 3,” Dynevor tells Screen...
Ho yeah! King Of The Hill is making a comeback at Hulu
Crack open a cold one because, yup, yep, yeah, mmhmm, King Of The Hill is returning to television. New episodes from creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are coming to Hulu, with original cast members Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom in tow. Judge and Daniels will serve as executive producers, with The Wonder Years reboot’s Saladin Patterson as showrunner.
Left Behind’s Antichrist fails to rise against Avatar at the weekend box office
Avatar: The Way Of Water is still the number one movie in America, as it has been all year, and it’s now the 4th biggest movie all time (sucks to be you, The Force Awakens). It only slipped 22 percent from last week, adding $15 million to its total (now $620 million in the U.S.), which was actually enough to let number two movie Puss In Boots: The Last Wish gain a little ground (it made $10 million this week and has $140 million total after six). That’s how things have stood for a while, though, so if you’re looking to hear about some other movies, the rest of the top 10 has you covered.
Leslie Grace continues to put on a brave face about her scrapped Brendan Fraser fight
Nowadays, a streaming site will cancel and disappear any kind of content on a whim—finished films, renewed shows, beloved cartoons. But Batgirl was, as star Brendan Fraser put it, “the canary in the coal mine” for this current era of utter disrespect towards commissioned, completed work. Setting aside the supposed quality of the film (something that has been debated and speculated on since the cancellation), it remains a bummer that we’ll never see Fraser’s Firefly face off with Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, something the heroine knows all too well.
Why DC's ambitious reset might actually work
There are two important things to remember when it comes to DC, whether you’re talking about the company’s decades of success with creating comics or its years of mixed results with film and television. First, unlike principal competitor Marvel, DC has never shied away from hitting a big companywide reset button. And second, DC is no stranger to staring down a capital-C crisis.
Christina Ricci feels the Andrea Riseborough investigation is "elitist"
Christina Ricci and Andrea Riseborough Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images. As discourse continues to mount Andrea Riseborough’s out-of-left-field Oscar nomination for indie drama To Leslie, Christina Ricci has added her voice to the conversation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ricci addressed the backlash to Riseborough’s nomination and criticized a reported upcoming review of her Academy Award campaign.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
After hitting theaters last November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to watch at home this week. Starting Wednesday, the latest big-screen installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available through digital retailers as well as streaming on Disney+, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on February 7. The digital and physical editions will come with bonus features including a gag reel, deleted scenes, and audio commentary from the filmmakers. The A.V. Club has an exclusive premiere of one of the previously unseen clips from the film.
