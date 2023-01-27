Read full article on original website
Related
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass: What to Expect
A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the. game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. The new Season will...
Do You Need Xbox Live to Play Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer games out there, but do you need Xbox Live to play on Xbox consoles?. As free-to-play titles continue to dominate the gaming industry, it's never been easier to game on a budget. Be it on PC or console, free-to-play, online multiplayer games like Fortnite, Warzone and Apex Legends continue to have healthy player counts.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Leaks: What We Know so Far
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release soon, but there's been a major curveball thrown into the arena of pre-release speculation and discussion, upending fan expectations for Season 3 and the changes it will bring. Perhaps the most anticipated content additions that arrive with new competitive seasons are new...
All Warzone 2.0 DMZ Changes Coming in Season 02
While Season 02 of Warzone 2 is still a few weeks away, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have revealed everything coming to the DMZ mode on Feb. 15. There's been a number of leaks and teases of what's to come ever since the announcement that Season 02, of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, would be delayed until Feb. 15. In short tweets, Raven Software and Infinity Ward revealed that changes were coming to looting, Buy Stations and the Gulag.
Is Fortnite Getting a First-Person Mode?
Out of all the big battle royales, Fortnite seems to be the only one without a first-person mode. But is that about to change?. Despite Fortnite kicking off the battle royale super craze, since its debut the game has remained in a third-person perspective. Plenty of the titles that followed, like Warzone and Apex Legends, decided to switch things up with the more immersive first-person perspective.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Coins With Microsoft Rewards
A way to earn free Coins in Overwatch 2 can save players money.
Could a Fortnite x Attack on Titan Crossover Happen in Chapter 4 Season 2?
Fortnite fans have been hoping for an Attack on Titan crossover for some time, and Chapter 4 Season 2 seems like the perfect time to roll it out. We're still a number of weeks away from the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but that hasn't stopped players from looking ahead at what the future holds for Epic Games' famed battle royale. In recent years, Fortnite has brought a number of characters to the center of each season, be it original characters or a major crossover.
When Does LoLdle Refresh?
LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
How to Get Fortnite Reverberate Wrap in Fortnite
Fortnite players can earn the Reverberate Wrap for free if they attend The Kid LAROI concert. Fortnite's collaboration with Australian artist, The Kid LAROI, brought exciting additions to the Battle Royale, including an exclusive outfit, a feature on Icon Radio, and a Duos No Build tournament. Tonight, The Kid LAROI...
Is Fallout 5 Coming in 2023?
Those excited to see where the Fallout universe heads to next might be wondering if we'll see Fallout 5 release in 2023.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Capsule Extended
The League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 capsule was supposed to end on Jan. 27, but the deadline to claim rewards has been extended to Feb. 16.
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
Warzone 2 Audio Changes Revealed for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is bringing some much-needed audio changes. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a comprehensive preview of all the improvements coming to the game for Multiplayer, DMZ, and Battle Royale in Season 2. The update is set to drop on Feb. 15. Since Warzone...
How to Redeem Codes in Magic: The Gathering Arena
Redeeming codes is a simple process for Magic: The Gathering Arena, and nets a good supply of free resources.
How to Get The Masterwork Pickaxe in Fortnite
The Masterwork Pickaxe is a free, secret cosmetic available in Fortnite in the upcoming months. With Chapter 4 Season 1 set to end on March 10, players have just over a month to collect the season's exclusive cosmetics before big changes alter the Battle Royale. So far, fans have enjoyed items from collaborations with Dead Space and The Kid LAROI, as well as the limited-time Rift Warden Stellan outfit.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Revealed
Ahead of Warzone 2's Season 2 launch, Activision have revealed a brand new map arriving on Feb. 15. The new Ashika Island map will make its way to Warzone 2 and will be used for DMZ and the return of Resurgence. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15.
Surf the Sands in Tray Racers, Coming to Steam Next Fest
We’ve all had a friend who’s the absolute worst to play against in Mario Kart. They’ve got all the courses memorized like a sixth grader studying for a spelling
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
Minecraft Legends Release Date
Minecraft Legends is an upcoming action strategy game set in the blocky world of Minecraft. But when does it release?
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0