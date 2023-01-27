ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing Facts About What Can a Woman Do to Lose Weight More Quickly?

The fastest way for a person, female or male, to lose weight is through a combination of diet and exercise. However, it is important to note that weight loss should be approached in a healthy and sustainable way, rather than focusing on short-term, rapid weight loss. Crash diets or extreme exercise regimens can be harmful to one's health and may not be sustainable in the long term.
shefinds

3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
boxrox.com

How to Lose All Your Stubborn Belly Fat in 3 Steps

Discover how to lose all your stubborn belly fat in 3 steps. Losing weight is easier for some than others. However, losing your belly fat is difficult for most people, as this is one of the last areas where you start losing weight because that is just how biology works.
HealthDay

Five Great Cardio Workouts You Can Do at Home

Good cardio workouts don't have to happen in the gym or at a park, experts say. You can get your heart rate going without leaving home with these five activities: jumping rope, climbing stairs, cleaning the house, gardening and doing some forms of yoga. All are convenient, cost little money...
Well+Good

Is Morning the Ideal Time of Day To Poop for a Healthy Digestive System? Here’s What a Gastro Says

Some people shy away from talking about bowel movements… but I’m certainly not among them. To borrow from the title of a popular children’s book, everyone poops—so if you ask me, there’s no need to be coy about it. As a matter of fact, there are many merits of diving into the details of toilet talk, especially when you feel like something may be off, or if you’re unsure of what’s “normal” and what isn’t.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Functional Medicine Expert, and These Are the 3 Core Nutrient Deficiencies I See Most Often’

Feel like you’re not functioning at 100 percent despite your best efforts? Even if you adhere to a well-balanced diet, minimize stress whenever possible, and prioritize movement regularly—essentially, checking off the basics in a standard wellness toolkit—there’s a chance that certain things may be outside of your control. For instance, you can still lack certain vitamins and minerals necessary to support the mind and body to the fullest due to genetics, preexisting conditions, lifestyle, and so on. (BTW, our hectic modern lifestyles aren’t doing us any favors, either.)
Well+Good

The Numerology of Lucky Date 2/3/2023 Encourages Us To Let Go of the Past and Seek Out a Bolder Future

On the spiritual front, you may find that things are flowing a little more smoothly than normal at the moment. As of January 22, all the planets are moving direct (aka none of them are retrograde), and as we enter the month of February, we’re granted a date that holds unique numerological significance: February 3, or 2/3/2023. According to numerology, a system that ascribes meaning to numbers based on patterns and ancient context, this date has a particularly expansive energy, encouraging us to think big about our goals and go after them.
Well+Good

The Counterintuitive Benefit of Greeting Every Morning Like It’s January 1

On January 1st, we often have great expectations for ourselves. This is the year of career changes, of body goals, of relationship milestones, we resolve. Here at Well+Good, we’ve been trying to move away from a mindset of unrealistic new year goal setting that often centers on expectations set by the diet industry. Instead, with our ReNew Year program, we’re focusing on self-care and ways that we can try nourish ourselves and feel our best inside and out.
Well+Good

Do You Need To Take Rest Days Off From Walking?

Whether you lift weights at the gym, regulate your breathing in Ashtanga yoga, or go all out in bootcamp classes like Orangetheory or Barry’s, you’ve likely been told a time or two that rest days are important. At the same time, you’ve probably heard that active recovery is key, as staying up and moving throughout each and every day is an indication for better overall health in the long term. Because of this, you may have developed a fondness for your daily "Hot Girl Walk”—hey, you’re not alone. But, the question is: Do you need to take rest days off from walking, too?
Well+Good

‘I’m a Physical Therapist, and This Is How I Recommend Using Heat and Ice for Injuries and Other Ailments’

If you've ever rolled your ankle while wearing some too-high heels or busted your elbow trying out your nephew's skateboard, your next move was probably a trip to the freezer for an ice pack to take the sting out of your throbbing injury. But have you ever stopped to consider why ice is useful in these situations? Here's another scenario: You're doubled over with cramps, desperately reaching for the heating pad you keep tucked away in your nightstand. In either case, how do you know whether it's better to use heat or ice on an injury or other ailment?
Well+Good

Well+Good

