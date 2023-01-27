ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Times Square installs new "Let's be blunt" no smoking signs

By Marcia Kramer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obiu8_0kTcQvrr00

New signs in Times Square state "Let's be blunt. No smoking in plazas" 02:04

NEW YORK -- You might say it's the law of unintended consequences.

Newly relaxed laws about smoking pot have New Yorkers moaning about the perils of secondhand smoke.

Times Square officials have now decided to remind people it's time they realized smoking anything is banned in New York City's public plazas.

It has been going on right under the mayor's nose.

"One law that was passed is clearly being practiced right now, 'cause I smell some weed. Someone is smoking ... You smell that, Marcia?" Adams said at a Times Square news conference back in October.

As jovial as the mayor seemed that day, it's not something New Yorkers want to joke about. The pungent smell of weed is just as repugnant to some as smoke from regular cigarettes.

"I don't like it at all," said Felicia Brown of East Flatbush. "Because it bothers me. I have anxiety sometimes, and the smell of the smoke gives me anxiety, especially on the trains."

It has become such a problem that Times Square officials have now put up a series of cheeky signs reminding lovers of the herb that all smoking - including their beloved Mary Jane - is banned from the public plaza.

The signs pull no punches, saying "Let's be blunt. No smoking in the plazas."

For the record, and the benefit of the high and the mighty, the no smoking ban has been on the books for more than a decade - 2011 - courtesy of then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who didn't want his fellow New Yorkers to inhale.

"If we can protect our children from the dangers of smoking, we can raise an entire generation of New Yorkers who are free from the danger of nicotine addiction," Bloomberg said at the time.

Even with the new signs, CBS2 cameras found a number of people smoking in Times Square, some enjoying the benefit of getting high.

"How do you feel about people smoking marijuana in public?" Kramer asked one woman.

"I don't like it. No, I don't like it," she said.

"I don't think it's right," another person said.

"I have mixed feelings about it... It makes me feel uncomfortable because I don't do it, but I try not to be selfish. It's not all about me. There are people who enjoy doing it in public," said another.

"I don't love it, but I understand why it's been made legal," one person said.

"So what should the mayor do about it?" Kramer asked.

"He needs to have a place that they can smoke. Give them their own place to smoke. Give them a hall or downstairs, where everybody wanna smoke. They got the smokehouses that they have. Give them that," one person said.

Weed smokers should also know that last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that makes it illegal to smoke in public parks, beaches and even boardwalks. The fine is $50.

Comments / 27

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

3 New York City residents join "Survivor 44" cast

NEW YORK -- The newest season of "Survivor" is almost here, and we're getting a chance to meet the contestants.The 18 new castaways were announced Tuesday, and three of them are from New York City.Maddy Pomilla lives in Brooklyn and works as a charity projects manager.Claire Rafson, a tech investor, also lives in Brooklyn.Danny Massa is a lifelong Bronx resident and FDNY firefighter. He's hoping that experience will help him in the competition."Being a firefighter, you live with the other firefighters in the firehouse for 24 hours at a clip. You have a lot of personalities, so reputation is everything, and then you use that reputation to work in your advantage. So I feel like I can be that same way in my tribe," he said.The 44th season of "Survivor" premieres on Wednesday, March 1, on CBS2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

See The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out

You have certainly read the stories about the mass exodus of residents moving out of New York in the last few years. The cost of living here in the Empire State has always been a primary reason for folks to find more affordable pastures. The pandemic then created a whole other set of circumstances for those who wanted a change. The last few years brought about COVID restrictions and increased job mobility with work-from-home options, and both of these factors certainly played a role in New Yorkers finding a new state to call home.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

NYC says it's battling misinformation campaign against Brooklyn shelter

NEW YORK -- Controversy continues to brew over the city's decision to move asylum seekers from the Watson Hotel in Midtown to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.On Wednesday, City Council members visited the new facility.But what do the men who have moved there think?The lawmakers joined in on the chorus of calls, criticizing the living conditions inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal -- the new home to 1,000 asylum seekers."The city of New York is trying to discourage people from staying in their care and that's why they have set up this congregate facility the way that they have," Councilman Lincoln Restler...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
CBS New York

Asylum seekers spend 3rd night camped outside Midtown hotel

NEW YORK -- Asylum seekers remained camped outside a Manhattan hotel for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Many are refusing to relocate to a relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, citing concerns over shelter conditions. They also say the Watson Hotel's location on the West Side makes starting their new lives in New York City a little bit easier.The city tweeted a video showing the inside of the Brooklyn relief center, which was set up to temporarily house up to 1,000 men, who arrived as asylum seekers and were initially placed at the Watson.The city now plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York

Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
MANHASSET, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
OREGON STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?

New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state. Currently, there are 12 land-based casinos in the state which are overseen by the New York State Gaming Commission. Also within the state border are 15 tribal casinos that are regulated by the Native American tribes that run them.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Of The Most Expensive Steakhouses In New York State

Valentine's Day is not too far away. If you want to splurge on an amazing meal and you are a meat and potatoes fanatic, you'll definitely enjoy a delicious steak at one of these steakhouses around the state. The list includes some of the most expensive, but high-quality steaks, from restaurants across New York. Be sure to get your reservation in early!
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Have You Seen These On The New York Thruway?

If you have driven on the New York State Thruway over the last couple of months, you may have seen teepees placed in a field on the west bound side. While they will be taking them down soon, they have stood for a very important reason since November. The history...
modernfarmer.com

Could New York Become the Mushroom State?

On the banks of the Hudson River in Troy, NY, there’s an unassuming forest-green building, tucked between a used-car lot and towing business. This refurbished auto-body shop fits right into the neighborhood of commercial buildings. There are no open fields or garden beds thick with produce. But step inside and everything changes. You’ve found Collar City Mushrooms.
TROY, NY
CBS New York

Pink pigeon rescued in Madison Square Park

NEW YORK - A pink pigeon is now safe after being rescued in Madison Square Park. The Wild Bird Fund shared a picture of the bird on their social media, saying it's a domestic king pigeon that was deliberately dyed pink and released. It was found and rescued by a parkgoer and taken to the organization for care.  They also said the bird is young and shows signs of long-term malnutrition.  "This poor bird has it bad enough as a domestic bird unable to find food in the wild, fly well or escape predators," they wrote. "But being a bright, unusual color makes him even more of a target." The organization hopes that sharing the picture will help raise awareness about the negative effects of dying birds.   If you see a dyed or all-white pigeon in the wild, or any tame bird standing around looking lost, they recommend catching the bird and bringing it to a pigeon rescue or animal sanctuary. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy