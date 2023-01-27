Read full article on original website
Lisa Rinna Shares Blunt Reason For Leaving Real Housewives, And There Is An F-Bomb Involved
Lisa Rinna shared a blunt reason for leaving the Real Housewives franchise, and she included an f-bomb.
Kyle Richards claims Lisa Rinna's exit from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' makes her feel 'sad'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards spoke out for the first time about her close friend and fellow housewife Lisa Rinna's exit from the show during an Amazon Live stream. The longtime cast member had been silent since the announcement a few days ago.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class
Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’
SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s New Interview Has Fans Scratching Their Heads and Asking ‘What’s Wrong?”
Former 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a new interview on his social media page which has fans scratching their heads, asking 'what's wrong?'
Ant Anstead Reveals He’s Not Selling the House Across the Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger, After All
English TV presenter Ant Anstead confirms he is no longer selling his home in Laguna Beach, three months after listing the house for sale.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
Is Heather Altman Pregnant Again? The ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Has Two Kids With Josh
The realtors behind Million Dollar Listing have no shame in dating their real estate competition. Since the show began, fans have watched several cast members fall for other agents, including Josh Flagg and his current boyfriend, Andrew Beyer. Josh and Andrew started dating after Josh divorced his co-star, Bobby Boyd.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered
Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the...
