bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class

Have you ever wondered how Harry Hamlin tolerates Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna? Me too but I think we might be about to find out. Harry was famous long before Rinna started finding rats in the kitchen. This man has a 50 year career in film and television behind him. One of […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin Reveals That Psychedelic Drugs Led To His First Acting Class appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
msn.com

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Us Weekly

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos

Party of six! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with The Agency founder's first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards' eldest […]
COLORADO STATE
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall's Husband Josh Hits Back At 'Insulting' Instagram Troll Who Calls HGTV Star Self-Centered

Coming to his lady's defense! After a slew of health woes that included mercury and lead poisoning, Christina Hall took to social media to show fans her morning wellness routine — and when one Instagram user called her out for being selfish, her husband, Josh Hall, quickly swooped in to come to her defense.The blonde beauty's Saturday, January 8, post depicted her exercising on her peloton bike for 30 minutes, doing "red light therapy" for 12 minutes, sitting in a sauna for 20 minutes and doing a 3-minute "cold plunge," but one troll felt her sauna, which is situated in...
People

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report

David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the...
MIAMI, FL
